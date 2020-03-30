In photos: Navy hospital ship Comfort arrives in New York

Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked Monday in New York as it prepares to begin assisting the medical needs of the city's citizens due to the strain on the health care system from the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The ship's nearly 1,000 hospital beds — which will be used to house non-coronavirus patients — aim to help reduce severe shortages the state has been experiencing with more than 60,000 confirmed cases.

Details: The Navy has deployed the Comfort to aid areas in the U.S. after previous disasters, including the September 11 attacks.

It was also sent to the Gulf Coast in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina and Puerto Rico in 2017 following Hurricane Maria.

In photos

