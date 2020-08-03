Navy to investigate videos of Colin Kaepernick jersey used in K-9 demonstration

The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which a target wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey was used for a "K-9 demonstration" at a fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida, according to a statement posted to the Navy's Twitter account.

Details: The videos that surfaced this weekend show four dogs attacking a man in padded gear wearing a Kaepernick jersey. Another video shows the man laying on the ground while a dog holds clamps down on his leg. The Navy says “initial indications” show no active duty personnel or equipment was used.

Why it matters: Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-activist, became a symbol of the racial justice movement in the U.S. after he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.

What they're saying:

"We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration. In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy. We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event."