Navy basic training expands and will include focus on combatting extremism and sexual assault

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Members of the U.S. Naval Academy freshman class lift logs during the annual Sea Trials training exercise at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 13, 2014, in Annapolis, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Navy announced on Friday that it has added a two-week boot camp to its eight weeks of basic training to provide recruits with leadership and life skills that reinforce "character development with a warfighting spirit."
Driving the news: The boot camp also addresses suicide prevention and combat issues such as sexual assault, hazing and extremism, which have risen in recent years, the Associated Press reports.
Context: Sexual assaults jumped across all four military services to 20,500 in 2019. Suicides among active duty service members increased by 41% between 2015 and 2020.
- More recently, the Navy has worked to eliminate racism and extremism after a number of current and former service members were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The big picture: Navy officials said that expanding boot camp for recruits who arrive after Jan. 3 will "provide more leadership training and ensure sailors are reporting to their jobs in the fleet better prepared for duty," per AP.
- “The additions were the result of fleet feedback and the hard work of all the staff here at RTC and throughout the Navy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Katy Bock, military training director, Recruit Training Command, according to the Navy release. “Every recruit now graduates with more tools and skills to make them more effective and combat ready Sailors.”
- The added training will also teach recruits how to respond when they're faced with life-threatening situations such as fires, collisions and more, Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture said, per AP.
- The added two weeks is the first major restructuring in recruit training in almost 20 years, AP notes.
What they're saying: “We’re telling our recruits ... here are all of the things that we expect you to do, and here’s how we expect you to behave and act,” Couture said, per AP.
- “We believe very strongly that those types of behaviors are directly impacting our fighting readiness and the performance of our sailors,” she added.