Navy basic training expands and will include focus on combatting extremism and sexual assault

Kierra Frazier

Members of the U.S. Naval Academy freshman class lift logs during the annual Sea Trials training exercise at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 13, 2014, in Annapolis, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Navy announced on Friday that it has added a two-week boot camp to its eight weeks of basic training to provide recruits with leadership and life skills that reinforce "character development with a warfighting spirit."

Driving the news: The boot camp also addresses suicide prevention and combat issues such as sexual assault, hazing and extremism, which have risen in recent years, the Associated Press reports.

Context: Sexual assaults jumped across all four military services to 20,500 in 2019. Suicides among active duty service members increased by 41% between 2015 and 2020.

The big picture: Navy officials said that expanding boot camp for recruits who arrive after Jan. 3 will "provide more leadership training and ensure sailors are reporting to their jobs in the fleet better prepared for duty," per AP.

  • “The additions were the result of fleet feedback and the hard work of all the staff here at RTC and throughout the Navy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Katy Bock, military training director, Recruit Training Command, according to the Navy release. “Every recruit now graduates with more tools and skills to make them more effective and combat ready Sailors.”
  • The added training will also teach recruits how to respond when they're faced with life-threatening situations such as fires, collisions and more, Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture said, per AP.
  • The added two weeks is the first major restructuring in recruit training in almost 20 years, AP notes.

What they're saying: “We’re telling our recruits ... here are all of the things that we expect you to do, and here’s how we expect you to behave and act,” Couture said, per AP.

  • “We believe very strongly that those types of behaviors are directly impacting our fighting readiness and the performance of our sailors,” she added.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
16 mins ago - Science

NASA's next great telescope is deployed in space

Artist's illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is fully deployed in space, paving the way for its groundbreaking science to come.

Why it matters: The $10 billion JWST is designed to peer into the atmospheres of distant alien worlds, capturing the light of some of the first galaxies and piecing together how stars evolve in clouds of dust.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. John Thune will seek re-election

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) speaks with reporters outside his office on Jan. 4. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

Why it matters: The second-ranking Senate Republican had been considering retirement, per the New York Times, setting off upheaval among members of the GOP who view Thune as a potential successor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Erin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Amazon cuts COVID-19 leave time for U.S. employees

A sign outside an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon on Friday cut its paid leave policy for employees infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's change in quarantine guidance.

Driving the news: The new policy is effective immediately and applies to all U.S. employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a memo sent to employees, which was viewed by Axios.

