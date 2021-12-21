Natural gas prices fall after warm start to winter

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
This past fall, surging energy prices were one of the most visible and alarming side effects of the world’s monumental effort to reopen economies all at once.
- But just a few months later, a warm start to the winter — and worries that the Omicron variant will cause a slowdown — have cut the price of one of America’s main fuel sources nearly in half from its peak.
Why it matters: Natural gas is a major source of heating and electricity for American homes. Heading into the winter, these lower prices shouldn't cause the pocketbook shock that analysts had recently feared, as growing inventories change the pricing landscape.
- Compare that to Europe, which doesn't produce its own gas and still faces steep shortages.
State of play: Rising prices in the U.S. often stem from the size of natural gas inventories held in storage.
- In September, when prices were climbing toward their peak, storage levels had shrunk to 7.4% below the five-year average — thanks to a combination of the rapid demand increase from the reopening, the cooling needs from a hot summer, and then the disruption from Hurricane Ida, Sindre Knutsson, natural gas analyst at Rystad Energy, tells Axios.
- But storage levels have recovered — in large part because of the unseasonably warm start to winter — and over the past few weeks are hovering right around the five-year average, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The EIA’s next weekly report will probably show a surplus to the average for the first time since February, analysts at BofA Global Research write.
The big picture: Weather can turn on a dime. A colder U.S. winter would likely deplete some of the inventory. But don’t expect prices to head back to the $5 or $6 area, Knutsson says.
- More likely, are bouts of short-term volatility. "The market is much more healthy than it was" a few months ago, and can withstand a few cold snaps, he says.
Meanwhile: Oil prices have eased as well. U.S. crude had its worst day of the month yesterday, down 3.7% — and is off 19% from its November peak.
- However, oil prices still face many of the same longer-term supply and demand dynamics that pushed them up in the first place, says Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes.
- And the Omicron economic cycle will pass, as other COVID waves have, he adds. “I expect energy prices in the first quarter of next year are going to be higher than they are now,” he says.
The bottom line: To some degree, that may depend on the weather.