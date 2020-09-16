37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National Postal Mail Handlers Union endorses Biden

A postal worker waving in Los Angeles in August. Photo: Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

The National Postal Mail Handlers Union endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, issuing a statement that noted the former vice president "has a history of supporting the United States Postal Service and postal workers..."

Why it matters: NPMHU President Paul Hogrogian encouraged the union's roughly 45,000 members to back Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, warning that postal workers have faced "direct threats on their livelihood" from the Trump administration.

What they're saying: "We saw a White House Postal Task Force that attacked postal labor, recommended taking away our collective bargaining rights and increasing the cost of our retirement benefits," Hogrogian said, referring to the Trump administration.

  • "Joe Biden will be a leader who will support and protect the men and women of labor."
  • "Joe Biden is a proven advocate for members of the labor movement, understanding its value to the growth of the middle class with the development of paid-leave, health and retirement benefit provisions, and the 40-hour work week."

Alexi McCammond
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden allies demand help for gig workers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Activists are urging Joe Biden to turn his focus to a recovery plan for the gig economy, saying there's a moral and political imperative to help Americans who rely on short-term, on-demand contract jobs for their livelihoods.

Why it matters: "You're missing voters that would be aligned with Biden," said María Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, who's engaged the Biden campaign on this. "It’s not just young voters — it’s millions of African American and Latino voters that if you mention they’re part of this economy, it’d go a long way."

Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump"

In remarks in Delaware on Wednesday, Joe Biden made clear that he trusts the scientists on a coronavirus vaccine but not President Trump, laying out a list of three criteria he wants the administration to meet to ensure the process is not politicized.

Why it matters: Republicans have been criticizing Biden and other Democrats as being anti-vaccine in the wake of recent comments about whether they’d take a vaccine approved by the Trump administration on an expedited timetable.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 29,664,114 — Total deaths: 937,111— Total recoveries: 20,148,709Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 6,610,352 — Total deaths: 196,349 — Total recoveries: 2,495,127 — Total tests: 89,987,708Map
  3. Politics: McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump commentsNew York City mayor to furlough employees for a week, including himself.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Education: Online learning's toll on kids' privacy — Teens dislike remote learning.
  6. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
