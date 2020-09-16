National Postal Mail Handlers Union endorses Biden

The National Postal Mail Handlers Union endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, issuing a statement that noted the former vice president "has a history of supporting the United States Postal Service and postal workers..."

Why it matters: NPMHU President Paul Hogrogian encouraged the union's roughly 45,000 members to back Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, warning that postal workers have faced "direct threats on their livelihood" from the Trump administration.

What they're saying: "We saw a White House Postal Task Force that attacked postal labor, recommended taking away our collective bargaining rights and increasing the cost of our retirement benefits," Hogrogian said, referring to the Trump administration.