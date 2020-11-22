Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

National Guard to support El Paso morgues as COVID deaths surge

People in El Paso load bodies wrapped in plastic into a refrigerated temporary morgue trailer on Nov. 16, 2020. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Members of the Texas National Guard have been deployed to El Paso County to support the region's morgue operations, as it undergoes a "spike in deaths" related to COVID-19, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced.

The backdrop: Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases earlier this month.

  • The team of 36 National Guard troops was mobilized Saturday morning. It will "provide mortuary affairs support," a spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management told CNN.

What they're saying: "As we've seen a rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations, we are unfortunately also seeing a spike in deaths," Margo said.

  • "We have been working closely with funeral homes and mortuaries to assist with increased capacity and coordination of resources."
  • "The Texas military will provide us with the critical personnel to carry out our fatality management plan and we are very grateful to them for their ongoing support."

The big picture: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have accelerated across the country heading into the holidays. The number of hospitalizations reached a new peak of 83,227 on Saturday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Go deeper: Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths

Axios
17 hours ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at the Ann Street School Testing Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 12 million coronavirus cases on Saturday, per data from Johns Hopkins University, the second time the country has recorded more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes as the U.S. prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of people, despite warnings, planning to travel and gather with family and friends.

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for vaccine.
  2. Health: U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases — Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths — Americans line up for testing ahead of Thanksgiving.
  3. Travel: Air travel's COVID-created future — Over 1 million U.S. travelers flew on Friday, despite calls to avoid holiday travel.
  4. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  5. Politics: Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with the coronavirus — Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  6. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
Axios
14 hours ago - Health

Portugal to ban domestic travel for national holidays as coronavirus cases surge

Passengers wear mandatory protective masks while riding on a bus in in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Portugal will ban most domestic travel and close schools on the days around two upcoming national holidays, the country's ministry of health said Saturday.

Why it matters: Portugal recorded 6,472 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, per the health ministry. The country of 10 million ranks seventh in Europe for the number of total cases per 100,000 people and 14th for new deaths from the virus, Reuters reported, citing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control figures.

