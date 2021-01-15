Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

National Guard asks public to halt donations for Capitol troops

Reps. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) and Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) feed members of the Delaware National Guard on Wednesday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Shocking images of members of the National Guard sleeping in the Capitol have prompted donations to make them more comfortable, but authorities are asking the public to curb their generosity.

What they’re saying: “While we appreciate the many offers and people who care about our soldiers and airmen, we are not logistically able to accept donations of any kind," a National Guard spokesperson told Axios.

Photographers entering the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to cover President Trump’s impeachment proceedings were confronted with hundreds of gun-toting, uniformed troops who were sleeping on the floor of the adjacent Capitol Visitors Center.

  • Up to 21,000 troops from Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia have been brought in to augment the Washington National Guard.
  • The Guard spokesperson would not specify what additional states would be added to the list as more forces arrived.

The spokesperson said the Visitors Center has been designated as a rest area for the National Guard members when they are on duty but between shifts. Troop members have other sleeping accommodations - mostly in rotation at downtown hotels.

  • "Being present is the first step in ensuring the safety of our citizens and our nation’s capital," the spokesperson told Axios. "Our security personnel work in shifts and rest when they can as others stand watch."
  • “Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change. They are also being provided hot meals, or MREs, [meals ready to eat] when they are on duty in the capital region. The well-being of our soldiers and airmen is of paramount importance while we support our district and federal partners.”

Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Increased security in the Capitol

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks past members of the National Guard sleeping in the halls of Capitol Hill. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Following last week's violent Capitol siege by Trump supporters during the counting of the Electoral College vote, troops from the National Guard have been sent to secure the House and downtown Washington, D.C., as warnings of possible violent demonstrations continue.

The state of play: Capitol Hill prepares for President Trump's second impeachment on Wednesday. If the House votes to impeach Trump, as they are expected to do, he would be the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
51 mins ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

Cara ShillennCourtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The case of the missing relief money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A chunk of stimulus payments are missing in action, thanks to a mix up that put as many as 13 million checks into invalid bank accounts.

Why it matters: The IRS (by law) was supposed to get all payments out by Friday. Now the onus could shift to Americans to claim the money on their tax refund — further delaying relief to struggling, lower-income Americans.

