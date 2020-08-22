National Enquirer CEO David Pecker to step down in merger

David Pecker is stepping down as CEO of American Media Inc., to adopt an advisory role in the parent company of the National Enquirer as it enters a merger, per a Friday release.

The big picture: Pecker, an influential tabloid media figure, has led the company since 1999 and helped orchestrate "catch and kill" deals between two women who claimed to have past affairs with President Trump, the New York Times reports. Trump has denied the affairs.

New York prosecutors investigated hush payments made by American Media as a potential violation of campaign finance laws, per the Times. Pecker was given a non-prosecution deal due to his cooperation.

The media titan was among dozens investigated by the House Judiciary Committee last year as part of a sweeping probe of the president and his inner circle.

Details: Chris Scardino, a veteran of the company, is taking over Pecker's position as American Media merges with Accelerate 360, a sibling company managed by the same hedge fund, per the Times.