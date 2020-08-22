1 hour ago - Economy & Business

National Enquirer CEO David Pecker to step down in merger

David Pecker. Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

David Pecker is stepping down as CEO of American Media Inc., to adopt an advisory role in the parent company of the National Enquirer as it enters a merger, per a Friday release.

The big picture: Pecker, an influential tabloid media figure, has led the company since 1999 and helped orchestrate "catch and kill" deals between two women who claimed to have past affairs with President Trump, the New York Times reports. Trump has denied the affairs.

  • New York prosecutors investigated hush payments made by American Media as a potential violation of campaign finance laws, per the Times. Pecker was given a non-prosecution deal due to his cooperation.
  • The media titan was among dozens investigated by the House Judiciary Committee last year as part of a sweeping probe of the president and his inner circle.

Details: Chris Scardino, a veteran of the company, is taking over Pecker's position as American Media merges with Accelerate 360, a sibling company managed by the same hedge fund, per the Times.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 22,858,342 — Total deaths: 797,248 — Total recoveries: 14,635,454Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 5,620,513 — Total deaths: 175,308 — Total recoveries: 1,965,056 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
  3. Politics: Biden says he would issue nationwide stay-at-home order in face of COVID-flu nightmareTrump administration blocks FDA from regulating lab-developed tests.
  4. Health: Hospitals continue to sue patients in hotspots.
  5. States: Florida's death toll tops 10,000 — Rep. Butterfield: "It's unthinkable" if transportation continues to suffer.
  6. 1 🏇 thing: Kentucky Derby to run without fans.
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court says it won't delay subpoena for Trump's financial records for now

President Trump at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting on August 21. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied President Trump's request to immediately delay his financial records from being turned over to a New York state grand jury, pushing the hearing until September 1.

Driving the news: Trump's request came in response to a federal judge dismissing the president's lawsuit on Thursday to block Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's subpoena for his records — the latest clash in a battle that went to the Supreme Court last month.

7 hours ago - Podcasts

Tax trouble for billionaire philanthropist Robert Smith

Robert Smith captivated America in May 2019, pledging to pay off student debt for Morehouse College's graduating class. It was Smith's introduction to the national stage, after decades of private equity success that made him the richest Black American and a philanthropic force.

Axios Re:Cap focuses on Smith and recent reporting that he's under criminal investigation by the IRS, which could dent both his reputation and his political ambitions.