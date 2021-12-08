A statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, was removed Tuesday from the side of a highway in Nashville, Tennessee.

Why it matters: The move to take down the 25-foot statue comes amid renewed scrutiny of Confederate memorials. Dozens of Confederate symbols have been removed, relocated or renamed since George Floyd's death last year.

Forrest had enslaved people work on his plantations in the 19th century and was also involved in trading other humans. The statue was erected in 1998 and depicts him riding a horse.

What they're saying: "This has been a national embarrassment," State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said, per the Tennessean.

"This is great news," she added. "It's just so hurtful to people, not to mention it's heinously ugly.

Worth noting: Earlier this year, the Tennessee Historical Commission voted overwhelmingly in favor of removing a bust of Forrest from the state capitol.