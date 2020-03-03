In photos: Tornado shreds dozens of buildings in downtown Nashville

Intense thunderstorms across Tennessee early Tuesday morning spawned tornadoes, including one that caused at least 40 building collapses in downtown Nashville, and killed at least seven people in the state, AP reports.

What we know: Schools, courts and transit lines in Nashville were closed Tuesday, and at least four polling stations were moved before Super Tuesday voting began in the state.

"A tornado skipped across the county," Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean. "You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities."

Nashville's airport also "sustained significant damage" during the storm, spokeswoman Kim Gerlock said in a statement, per the AP.

In photos

Emergency crews work near a damaged business in Nashville. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Damaged utility poles and lines hang above a street. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A resident walking down amid downed trees and heavy debris on a street. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Cars stopped by downed service lines. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A man walks by a damaged pickup truck. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images