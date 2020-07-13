41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Nasdaq optimism hits its highest level since 2000

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: SentimenTrader; Chart: Axios Visuals

An index measuring optimism in the Nasdaq 100 rose on Friday to its highest level since just before the dot-com bubble burst.

What's happening: The three-month average of SentimenTrader's Nasdaq Optimism Index is at the highest level since 2000 and its 30-day average is at one of the highest levels ever.

  • Further, the number of media stories mentioning the word "bubble" has risen to the highest level since April 2000, SentimenTrader's data shows.

What it means: The Optimism Index (Optix) for ETFs is based on...

  • Trading activity in put options versus call options.
  • Future volatility expectations.
  • Average discount of the fund to its net asset value.
  • Price behavior.

How it works: "Each measure is ranked against its historical norms to determine whether or not the current level is at an extreme, then totaled to come up with an overall score," the company's Troy Bombardia tells Axios in an email.

  • "The Optix can go from 0 (maximum pessimism) to 100 (maximum optimism)."

What they're saying: "The similarities between today and the dot-com bubble are stacking up," Bombardia said on Twitter.

  • "History tells us that this is a dangerous time to be full-bore bullish. Such extreme sentiment often led to large pullbacks & corrections. Monitor this risk closely in the weeks ahead."

But, but, but: "Unlike almost every other sector, the tech sector has actually benefitted from COVID-19 as it has increased the role that technology plays in the lives of many people," Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Lipper Refinitiv, said in a note.

  • "The coronavirus has forced large swaths of corporate America to work remotely and pushed shopping habits even more online and further away from brick-and-mortar stores."
  • "These changes have further emphasized the importance of technology in the day-to-day routines in the modern world."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
Jul 9, 2020 - Economy & Business

Investors say ignore the coronavirus pandemic and buy stocks

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

U.S. economic data are crumbling as increasing coronavirus cases keep consumers at home and force more cities and states to restrict commerce, but the stock market has continued to rise.

What's happening: Bullish fund managers are starting to lay down bets that it will be this way for a while. "The reason is: You have monetary and fiscal policy pushing the economy out of a problem and that is very, very bullish," Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, tells Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fund managers start to board the stock bandwagon

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Asset managers at major U.S. investment firms are starting to get bullish with their clients, encouraging stock buying and trying not to get left behind right as the metrics on tech stocks rise back to highs not seen since the dot-com crash of 2000.

What's happening: Appetite for stocks is starting to return, but slowly as institutional money managers were overwhelmingly sitting on the sidelines in cash during April and May.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - World

China bans Cruz and Rubio over Xinjiang criticism

Photos: Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images; Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

China said Monday that it will ban entry to Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over their criticisms of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the AP reports.

The big picture: The move seems to be retaliatory after the U.S. announced sanctions on four Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the region last week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow