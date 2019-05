NASCAR Holdings agreed to buy racetrack owner and operator International Speedway Corp. for around $2 billion in cash, or $45 per share.

Why it matters: This deal could be the impetus for streamlining at the auto racing giant, which publicly acknowledged that its 38-race schedule is bloated. NASCAR now could reduce its overall number of races, but pour more resources into events at major tracks it would now control, including those in Daytona and Talladega.