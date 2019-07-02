How NASA’s Dragonfly mission will explore Saturn’s largest moon, Titan

NASA’s newly selected Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s largest moon Titan will mark a new way of exploring the solar system for the space agency.

The big picture: Dragonfly’s unique design will allow scientists to get a full picture of Titan’s various environments over the course of its mission. Instead of staying in one place like a lander or driving along the surface like a rover, Dragonfly will be able to fly through Titan’s thick atmosphere, land and then take off again.