1 hour ago - Science

NASA's subdued return to crewed rocket launches

Miriam Kramer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SpaceX's plan to launch NASA astronauts to the International Space Station at the end of May will happen under the long shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Instead of a triumphant show of American astronauts launching from American soil for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011, they will likely take flight amid crowd restrictions and a plea to stay away.

What's happening: SpaceX is planning to launch its first crewed mission to the ISS for NASA on May 27 as part of the space agency's bid to stop buying rides to orbit from Russia.

  • Usually, spectators cram onto beaches around the Space Coast to try to catch a glimpse of any rocket launch, especially those carrying people.
  • But NASA is now asking members of the public to refrain from traveling to Kennedy Space Center for the launch, instead saying space fans should join in online.
  • The space agency still has yet to explain exactly how members of the press will be accredited to cover the launch in person, calling into question how the public will understand this taxpayer-funded mission.
  • NASA is also considering instituting social distancing guidelines in mission control during the launch, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a press call last week.
  • The agency told its workforce they can ask to be reassigned if working on the upcoming launch feels too risky.

Yes, but: NASA can restrict access to Kennedy Space Center, but the space agency has no jurisdiction over the surrounding area, making it potentially complicated to limit crowd sizes.

"We're trying to make sure we have access to the International Space Station without drawing the amount of crowds that we usually would for these activities. It's especially important now because we haven't done this since 2011, so the crowds are probably going to be bigger than they have been in a very long time."
— Jim Bridenstine

The big picture: NASA needs this launch to go off on time and without problems in order to be sure the agency can maintain a robust presence on the space station.

  • At the moment, Chris Cassidy is the only NASA astronaut on the space station, with plans for it to remain that way until Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken launch aboard SpaceX's Dragon.
  • "At its core, what you want to do is be able to launch this thing and get a crew rotation," John Logsdon, the founder of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, told Axios. "You don't need the crowds to do the launch. You don't even need the press."

The bottom line: SpaceX's bid to launch people to orbit for the first time — considered to be the most significant space moment of the year — will be dulled by the ongoing pandemic.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan

Scoop: McConnell says he won't support infrastructure in coronavirus bill

McConnell at an April 21 press conference. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell panned the idea of using a coronavirus stimulus bill to fund major infrastructure investment in a conference call today with Republican senators.

Why it matters: President Trump has been floating the idea — and McConnell is moving early to crush it and more generally, encouraging Republican senators to buck the president's freewheeling spending ideas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow27 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases surge past 1 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for about a third of the world's total confirmed cases, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over. Its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last long after the expiration of stay-at-home orders.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 38 mins ago - Health
Alayna Treene

Trump to order meat processing plants to stay open during coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images

President Trump said Tuesday that he plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: America's food supply chain is at risk due to coronavirus outbreaks in rural meatpacking plant communities.

  • Food processing plants in more than a dozen states have closed in recent weeks, spanning beef, pork, poultry and fish.

Details: A White House official tells Axios that the 5-page order was driven by concern that certain processing companies, like Tyson Foods, were planning to keep only 20% of facilities open.

  • "The vast majority of processing plants could have shut down, reducing processing capacity in the country by as much as 80%," the official said.
  • The order will label processing plants as "critical infrastructure."
  • The White House also plans to work with the Labor Department to issue new guidance that would provide additional liability protections and help protect food supply workers at high risk of experiencing complications from COVID-19.

What they're saying: "The White House feels like it’s a critical time ... when a key part of the food supply chain was at risk of substantively reducing capacity," the official said.

  • "We see it as an urgent need and there should not be a panic on food supply at a moment when our country is embarking on the path of recovery from the fallout of COVID."

Go deeper: Coronavirus breaks the food supply chain

43 mins ago - Politics & Policy