NASA's next big rocket's time has come

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

It’s a make-or-break moment for NASA’s next mega-rocket: the Space Launch System.

Why it matters: The rocket — about 10 years in development and billions of dollars over budget — is expected to launch for the first time this year. Its success is key for NASA’s plans to bring people and payloads to deep space destinations like the Moon.

  • “This is the year the SLS has to show that it can work,” the Planetary Society’s Casey Dreier told me. “It had better do something. It’s been 10 years now.”

Driving the news: NASA is expected to stage what will be one of the biggest tests of the SLS yet on January 17.

  • That test will see the four engines of the huge rocket's core stage fire in unison without taking flight.
  • The rocket will light up for as many as eight minutes in order to see how the booster might behave during a real launch.

What's next: The SLS is expected to launch to space for the first time in November 2021, sending an uncrewed Orion capsule around the Moon and back to Earth.

But but, but ... whether that happens on time remains to be seen.

  • There isn't much margin in the schedule for possible delays and fixes that may come about as a result of the test firing or other issues, according to a Government Accountability Office report published last month.
  • If the first flight of the SLS and Orion is delayed, it could have a cascade effect on NASA's future Moon missions, including the planned 2024 crewed lunar landing, William Russell, one of the authors of the GAO report, told me.

Context: Congress directed NASA to build the SLS in 2010.

  • Today there are commercial space companies — including Blue Origin and SpaceX — working to develop rockets that could launch astronauts and payloads to the Moon and beyond for cheaper than the cost of an SLS.
  • Some have suggested NASA should buy a ride to the Moon aboard a commercial rocket instead of the SLS, at least at first.

The other side: Proponents of the SLS program say that even with these commercial heavy lift rockets expected to come online, NASA still needs its own launcher in order to fulfill its unique needs as an exploration agency.

  • The entire system — including SLS and Orion — are built to work together, so swapping in some other kind of rocket isn't practical at this phase in development, Dreier said.
  • The SLS program has also brought much-needed jobs back to NASA and the contractors — Boeing, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Northrop Grumman — responsible for building and testing the rocket.

The bottom line: NASA's future deep space exploration plans depend on the SLS succeeding — and soon.

Sara FischerAlison Snyder
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The science of mob thinking

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Capitol siege last week came as a shock to many Americans who had no idea how intense election denialism, and to an extent white supremacy, has been brewing in American society.

Why it matters: Research shows that this type of mob thinking has become stronger and more frequent as more news and information has moved online. Experts also suggest President Trump played a key role in weaponizing human tendencies to distrust people who look or act different.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

How CEOs became the 4th branch of government

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America needs law and order — but emphatically not the kind that President Trump has in mind when he uses the phrase. That's the message being sent by a broad coalition of CEOs who are silencing Trump and punishing his acolytes in Congress.

Why it matters: Private-sector CEOs managed to act as a faster and more effective check on the power of the president than Congress could. They have money, they have power, and they have more of the public's trust than politicians do. And they're using all of it in an attempt to preserve America's system of governance.

Kyle DalySara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

The online far right is moving underground

Data: Apptopia; Chart: Axios Visuals

The online purge of far-right figures and platforms that followed last week's Capitol insurrection looks to be driving radicalized users into darker corners of the internet.

What's happening: Downloads have surged for messaging apps that are securely encrypted or designed to cater specifically to the ultra-conservative user.

