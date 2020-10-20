49 mins ago - Science

NASA tags an asteroid

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

A global map of Bennu. Photo: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touched the surface of an asteroid Tuesday in a bid to collect a sample from the space rock that will one day be returned to Earth.

Why it matters: Scientist are hoping to study a sample from the asteroid, named Bennu, to piece together more about the solar system's evolution. Asteroids are thought to be leftovers from the formation of planets billions of years ago.

The state of play: OSIRIS-REx — which arrived at Bennu in 2018 — was able to use its sampling arm to touch the surface of the asteroid.

  • The spacecraft needed to avoid large boulders and rocks on the way down to tag Bennu, further complicating the delicate work.
  • Yes, but: NASA doesn't yet know how much of a sample the spacecraft was able to collect. Mission managers will now need to perform a test to see how much extra weight is onboard the probe.

The big picture: Space agencies have returned samples of asteroids to Earth before, but if this maneuver is successful, it will be the most material ever fetched from an asteroid and brought back to our planet.

  • Being able to analyze these rocks and dirt on Earth is key because tools in labs on the planet are far better than those on spacecraft.

What's next: The sample is expected to arrive back on Earth in 2023.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
14 hours ago - Science

The next environmental crisis could be in space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An unexpected frontier is facing calls for new environmental regulations and cleanup: outer space.

Why it matters: Space junk clutters up orbits and poses an urgent threat to weather, security, communications and other satellites. Long-term, you can’t live or work in space if trash is literally slamming into you.

58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to post "60 Minutes" interview early after reportedly walking out

Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Oct. 19. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering posting his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" prior to airtime in order to show "what a FAKE and BIASED interview" it was, following reports that he abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes of taping.

Why it matters: Trump has escalated his war on the media in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, calling a Reuters reporter a "criminal" this week for not reporting on corruption allegations about Hunter Biden and disparaging CNN as "dumb b*stards" for the network's ongoing coronavirus coverage.

