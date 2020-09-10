56 mins ago - Science

NASA wants to buy Moon dirt from private companies

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Moon. Photo: NASA

NASA is asking private companies to help the space agency collect dirt and rocks from the Moon, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced today.

Why it matters: The solicitation is part of NASA's push to commercialize space and make the agency a buyer of services in space instead of a sole provider.

  • That commercialization could help NASA focus on further-afield goals like getting humans to Mars instead of focusing on more basic operations that could be passed off to industry.

What's happening: Private companies selected for the mission will be required to collect lunar rocks and dirt for NASA but will not be responsible for delivering the samples back to Earth.

  • Instead, NASA is asking that the companies cache the samples on the Moon, taking detailed photos of the collection site and samples before transferring ownership of the material to the agency.
  • "NASA’s payment is exclusively for the lunar regolith, with any awardee receiving 10 percent at award, 10 percent upon launch, and the remaining 80 percent upon successful completion," Bridenstine wrote in a blog post.
  • NASA hopes that the sampling and transfer of ownership will be done before 2024.

The big picture: That 2024 deadline is important because NASA is planning to launch people to the Moon that year as part of its Artemis program.

  • These lunar rock samples will allow scientists to perform new analyses and learn more about how to possibly harvest resources like water from the Moon that can then be used to accomplish bigger missions, like a trip to Mars.

Yes, but: It's not yet clear whether the commercial space industry will be able to support this kind of sample collection in just a couple of years.

  • Sample collection and landing on the Moon, in general, isn't easy, so this kind of request on this timescale is asking a lot of a nascent part of a growing industry.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. sanctions Ukrainian lawmaker for election interference targeting Biden

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday added Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach to its "Specially Designated Nationals" list for alleged efforts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, including by promoting "false and unsubstantiated" allegations targeting Joe Biden.

The big picture: Derkach has been "an active Russian agent for over a decade," maintaining close ties to Russian intelligence services, according to a statement by the Treasury. The designation will freeze Derkach's assets in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kim Hart, author of Cities
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The race to finish the Census count

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With less than three weeks to go before the 2020 U.S. Census ends, cities are anxiously nudging residents to stand up and be counted, but they're bumping up against a tightened deadline, pandemic complications and general confusion.

Why it matters: The once-a-decade count determines how $1.5 trillion in federal funding gets allocated to states, counties and cities to support essential services including public education and public health. It also determines congressional districts and provides the most detailed view of how U.S. demographics are changing.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 27,911,537 — Total deaths: 904,675 — Total recoveries: 18,817,081Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 6,365,595 — Total deaths: 190,909 — Total recoveries: 2,387,479 — Total tests: 84,558,560Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause — Young adults aren't all safe from the virus — Only 14% of Americans think a vaccine will be widely available before the election.
  5. Business: Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow