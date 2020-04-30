50 mins ago - Science

Three companies move forward in bid to bring astronauts to the Moon

Miriam Kramer

Artist's illustration of astronauts on the Moon. Photo: NASA

NASA today announced three companies — Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Dynetics and Elon Musk's SpaceX — will continue developing their lunar landers designed to bring astronauts to the Moon.

Why it matters: In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, NASA is moving forward with its plans to send humans back to the surface of the Moon by 2024 as part of its Artemis program.

The big picture: These kinds of government contracts are key for space companies hoping to make it through the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Those types of funds could help them stay afloat as other means of financing dry up.

Details: Blue Origin's system also brings together Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper Labs — powerhouses in the space industry — to develop the key components to take astronauts down to the lunar surface.

  • SpaceX will use Starship — a craft currently in development that the company hopes to one day use to send people to places like Mars — to bring crew and cargo from orbit around the Moon to its surface.
  • Dynetics' design hinges on a structure that can both land on and ascend from the surface of the Moon.
  • NASA is awarding a combined total of $967 million to these companies.
“This is the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system, and now we have companies on contract to do the work for the Artemis program."
— NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement

What's next: The companies will now continue to study and develop their plans over the coming months before NASA starts to make decisions about which landing systems will continue on in the process.

  • "We've got all the pieces we need," NASA's head of human spaceflight Doug Loverro, said during a press call Thursday.

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Apple earnings easily top lowered expectations

Photo: Apple

Apple reported quarterly sales and profits on Thursday that came in well above what most analysts had projected. The company issued a rare earnings warning in February, saying it would miss estimates due to both coronavirus-related iPhone production delays and weaker demand in China.

Why it matters: Apple is seen as a bellwether for the broader tech industry, and many other companies depend on revenue from supplying components for the iPhone.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow32 mins ago - Technology
Alison Snyder

As U.S. and China fight, their scientists collaborate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

All the tough talk and finger-pointing between officials in the U.S. and China about this pandemic belies cooperation among scientists in the two countries who are racing to understand the deadly virus.

Why it matters: Pandemics are a global problem that scientists say require a global solution. But scientific advances are increasingly seen as a national competitive advantage, creating tension that some experts warn could undercut global efforts to defeat COVID-19.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Science
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,249,022 — Total deaths: 230,804 — Total recoveries — 1,006,112Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 1,054,261 — Total deaths: 61,717 — Total recoveries — 124,979 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. States: Kemp to lift Georgia's shelter-in-place order at midnight — Hogan says Maryland National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea.
  4. Business: Restaurants gingerly test how to return amid coronavirus — Big Food is built to outlast smaller competitors.
  5. Trump administration: Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy