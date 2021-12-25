Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

NASA's next great telescope launches to space

Miriam Kramer
Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The launch of the JWST. Photo: NASA TV

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launched to space on Christmas Day, a major milestone for a telescope that promises to change scientists' understanding of the history of our universe.

Why it matters: The telescope, known as the Hubble Space Telescope's successor, is designed to capture the light of some of the first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang, parse out the atmospheres of planets in other solar systems, watch stars evolve in clouds of dust and other tasks.

What's happening: The $10 billion JWST took flight from Kourou, French Guiana at 7:20am ET atop an Ariane 5 rocket.

  • "James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of the universe," NASA spokesperson Rob Navias said upon liftoff.

Context: This is a huge moment for the scientists and engineers involved in the 20-plus-year endeavor to build and design the JWST.

  • The cost of the telescope ballooned over time as technical and budgetary hiccups led to years of delays that threatened to cancel the project.

What's next: Over the next few weeks — as it makes its way out to a point about 1 million miles from Earth — the telescope will start to unfurl, deploying its tennis court-sized sunshield, gold-coated mirrors and scientific instruments into the proper configuration.

  • "No one has ever before unfolded a telescope in space," JWST scientist Jane Rigby told Axios before launch. "What we're doing is necessary — astronomy simply cannot advance in some key areas until we build bigger telescopes, and that means telescopes that have to unfold."
  • Unlike the Hubble, the JWST won't be able to be serviced by crewed missions should anything go wrong because of its great distance from Earth.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Dec 24, 2021 - Science

NASA's next great telescope is set for launch

The golden mirrors of the JWST on Earth. Photo: NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch to space on Christmas Day.

Why it matters: The JWST is designed to capture the light of some of the first galaxies that coalesced after the Big Bang, learn more about how stars form, peer into the atmospheres of alien planets and more.

Alison SnyderMargaret Talev
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What Afghans face 4 months after evacuation

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

As the Taliban moved on Kabul in August, Tahera Ahmadi, 31, a married doctor, fled Afghanistan with just a backpack. Now, she's trying to rebuild a life in Alexandria, Virginia.

The big picture: As people around the world celebrate Christmas and the start of a new year, Ahmadi and about 74,000 other Afghan evacuees are navigating their own new beginnings in the U.S.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have led to hundreds of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption.

