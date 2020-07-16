1 hour ago - Science

NASA's next great space observatory delayed until October 2021

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/Chris Gunn

The launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has been delayed from March to October 31, 2021, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, the space agency announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The Webb is designed to be the space agency's successor to the Hubble Space Telescope as it nears the end of its operational life.

  • Once in space, the new observatory is expected to beam back never-before-seen images of the universe and help scientists learn more about galaxies, stars, distant planets and other objects.

Details: Three or more months of the delay are due to the coronavirus, according to NASA, with about four months attributed to technical issues.

  • “Webb is the world’s most complex space observatory, and our top science priority, and we’ve worked hard to keep progress moving during the pandemic," NASA associate administrator Thomas Zurbuchen said in a statement.
  • According to NASA, despite the holdup, the cost of the development of the observatory shouldn't exceed its current $8.8 billion cost cap.
  • NASA will continue testing the observatory this year and attempt to mitigate the continued risks posed by the pandemic before shipping the spacecraft to its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana.

The big picture: This isn't the first delay for the Webb. The observatory has been plagued with technical issues and budget overruns that caused its price tag to skyrocket and delayed its launch for years.

Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 13,670,822 — Total deaths: 586,423 — Total recoveries — 7,635,655Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,549,451 — Total deaths: 138,072 — Total recoveries: 1,075,882 — Total tested: 42,521,027Map.
  3. States: Georgia governor bans local governments from issuing mask mandates — Florida breaks single-day record with over 150 coronavirus deaths.
  4. Sports: NCAA warns fall sports at risk as coronavirus data points in "wrong direction."
  5. Public health: The risk of loneliness and trauma from COVID-19.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

850 LGBTQ people are running for office in 2020

Mondaire Jones, left, winner of the Democratic primary for the 17th Congressional District, addresses a Black Lives Matter protest in White Plains, New York. Photo: Bebeto Matthews/AP

A sign of progress: There are 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials across all levels of government in the U.S., up from 417 in June 2016.

What to watch: 850 LGBTQ people are running for office in 2020, including several candidates with strong chances of entering Congress, the AP reports, citing the LGBTQ Victory Institute’s Out For America.

Sara Fischer
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Netflix shocks Wall Street with earnings miss, weak 3rd quarter guidance

Illustration:Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix's stock was down more than 12% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the entertainment giant said it missed analyst expectations on earnings-per-share and added fewer subscribers than expected during the second quarter.

Why it matters: Netflix was supposed to be a safe bet for investors this quarter. Third-party measurement companies like Nielsen and Parrot Analytics suggested throughout the quarter that the entertainment giant was pulling ahead of competitors in the U.S. in terms of consumer engagement during the pandemic.

