Narcan vending machines target opioid overdose crisis

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Narcan vending machines target opioid overdose crisis

Joann Muller

Narcan nasal spray can reverse opioid overdoses. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Free vending machines are popping up around the country to dispense doses of Narcan, or naloxone, a drug that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Why it matters: Drug overdose deaths have soared in the U.S. during the COVID pandemic, creating a second public health crisis. More than 87,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses over the 12-month period that ended in September, according to preliminary federal data.

  • That's more than any year since the opioid epidemic began in the 1990s, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: New York City plans to install 10 public health vending machines that would dispense free Narcan and other "harm reduction" supplies in neighborhoods that have been hit hard by drug overdoses, according to the Times.

  • The machines will carry sterile syringes, safe-sex kits and toiletries too, city health officials say.

The self-serve vending machines are turning up in other communities as well, including prisons, under government-funded pilot programs.

  • Los Angeles County last year began offering Narcan to people leaving jail, and has since distributed more than 34,000 doses through free vending machines set up at exits.
  • In Michigan, Narcan vending machines were installed in 15 communities, mostly at drug rehab agencies and county jails statewide.
  • Other states, including Indiana and Kentucky, have deployed Narcan vending machines as well.

How it works: Narcan, which can be inhaled or injected, works by blocking the effects of opiates on the brain to restore breathing.

  • When administered early, it can save lives.
  • Many police officers and other first responders regularly carry and administer Narcan for overdose cases.

The bottom line: Narcan vending machines are a practical and inexpensive tool to help prevent opioid overdoses.

Yes, but: Critics say access to syringes and Narcan doesn't address the underlying issues that cause addiction.

Go deeper

Noah Bressner
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to back filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday is expected to throw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation, according to a White House official.

Driving the news: In a major speech at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta, Biden plans to say that the "next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Owning is cheaper than renting in much of the U.S.

Expand chart
Data: ATTOM; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Owning a median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent on a three-bedroom property in 58% of the U.S., a new report says.

There's a big city/suburban divide, though: Renting makes more sense in big metropolitan areas, while homeownership wins out in rural areas and suburbs, where property prices are lower.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Cable news networks chart divergent paths in post-Trump era

From left: Jesse Watters, Audie Cornish, Symone D. Sanders; Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images, Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Fox News, CNN and MSNBC all announced major hires and staffing shakeups Monday, as the three networks continue to wrestle with their post-Trump and post-cable futures.

Why it matters: While CNN appears to be pushing aggressively into lifestyle and hard news programming for its new streaming service CNN+, MSNBC and Fox News are doubling down on partisan voices.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow