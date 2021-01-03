Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Nancy Pelosi narrowly wins another term as Speaker of the House

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was reelected as Speaker of the House at the start of the new session of Congress on Sunday.

Why it matters: Pelosi had little wiggle room to lose votes from members of her party, as absences from the coronavirus pandemic complicated the matter. She needed the majority of votes from lawmakers present in the chamber.

  • In a Dear Colleague letter to her fellow Democrats before the vote Sunday, Pelosi wrote that she was "confident that the Speaker’s election today will show a united Democratic Caucus ..."

Pelosi, 80, was the House Speaker between 2007 and 2011, when Democrats had the majority in the House, and again since 2019. She has served in Congress since 1987 and has lead Democrat in the House since 2003.

  • She is the first and only woman to serve as Speaker.

Flashback: Pelosi faced the greatest challenge to her speakership in 2019, when 15 Democrats — all centrists — opposed her ascendancy to the role after eight years in the minority.

Jacob Knutson
Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, McConnell homes vandalized

Pelosi and McConnell leaving the Capitol in July 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Vandals defaced the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with graffiti after Congress failed to pass a standalone measure to increase coronavirus relief, AP reports.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Kadia Goba
Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

He/she could be they in the new Congress

The symbol for gender-neutral restrooms at a facility in South Africa. Photo: Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to rewrite its rules — swapping out male and female references like "he" and "she" for gender-neutral terms — in a diversity and inclusion push by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats that's drawing scorn from Republicans.

Why it matters: The proposal comes as transgender and non-binary candidates are being elected around the country, progressives are gaining influence in the Democratic politics and U.S. schools and companies are adjusting policies and language to reflect society's changing views on sexuality and gender identification.

Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

More Republicans denounce GOP plans to challenge election results

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on October 15 in D.C. Photo: Bill O'Leary-Pool/Getty Images

More than a dozen Republicans across the House and Senate over the weekend attacked plans by their own colleagues to object to certifying 2020 election results, calling the effort ineffective, dangerous or lacking in evidence.

Why it matters: Although nearly all lawsuits brought by President Trump, his allies and his legal team to challenge election results have been dismissed, a group of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz says they will oppose certifying Joe Biden's win.

