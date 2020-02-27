58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats lay out demands for coronavirus funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement Thursday outlining their demands for coronavirus funding, including a guarantee that the eventual vaccine is affordable.

The big picture: Pelosi criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, calling it "chaotic" and chiding President Trump for "name-calling" and "playing politics." She added at a press conference that bipartisan congressional leaders are nearing an agreement on emergency funding.

Pelosi also knocked Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday that he could not "control the price" of the vaccine because the administration "needs the private sector to invest" in order to develop it.

  • "This would be a vaccine that is developed with taxpayer dollars," Pelosi said. "We think that should be available to everyone, not dependent on Big Pharma. I guess yesterday when the secretary made that ill-advised statement, he was wearing his pharma hat, which he wore before he came here."
  • Context: Prior to joining the Trump administration, Azar was a lobbyist for the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

Details: Pelosi and Schumer said in their joint statement that additional funding Congress grants to the Trump administration to combat the coronavirus must include the following provisions:

  1. The president cannot transfer these new funds to anything other than the coronavirus and fighting infectious diseases;
  2. Vaccines are affordable and available to all that need it; and
  3. Interest-free loans are made available for small businesses impacted by the outbreak; and
  4. The state and local governments are reimbursed for costs incurred while assisting the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeper

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

12 hours ago - Health
Trump assigns Pence to lead U.S. coronavirus response

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced at a press briefing Wednesday evening that he'll be putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of leading the administration's response to the coronavirus.

The big picture: In the wake of a market sell-off and warnings from health officials that there's a real threat of the coronavirus spreading in the U.S., Trump sought to reassure the nation and Wall Street that the U.S. is "ready" for whatever comes next.

Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Trump administration asks Congress for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus

President Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar at the White House in September. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration sent a letter to Congress Monday requesting a funding commitment of at least $2.5 billion to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details: The request for the Department of Health and Human Services includes $1.25 billion in new funds to fight COVID-19 and the transfer of $535 million from untouched funds for the Ebola virus.

Feb 25, 2020 - Health