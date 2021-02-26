Sign up for our daily briefing

Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coup

Photo: Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, on Friday denounced the Feb. 1 military coup, asking member nations to publicly condemn the uprising, The Irrawaddy reports.

What he's saying: "The military detained State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and social activists. Since then, people from all strata of life have come out on the streets all over the country and expressed their disappointment with the military coup," Tun said, in prepared remarks.

  • "[T]he people in Myanmar still feel helpless ... we still need strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup."
  • Tun asked all UN members to denounce the coup, to not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.

The big picture: On Friday UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy," Reuters reports.

  • "It is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime,” Schraner Burgener said.
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promised that the international community to enact pressure "to make sure that this coup fails," per Reuters.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, commented on Tun's actions, saying, "It is impossible to overstate the risks that Myanmar UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun just took in the UN General Assembly when (voice cracking) he just now called on world to oppose the military coup."

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 25, 2021 - Technology

Facebook bans Myanmar military

A protester holds a placard with a three-finger salute in front of a military tank parked aside the street in front of the Central Bank building during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook said on Wednesday it would ban the rest of the Myanmar military from its platform.

The big picture: It comes some three weeks after the military overthrew the civilian government in a coup and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, causing massive protests to erupt throughout the country. Military leaders have been using internet blackouts to try to maintain power in light of the coup.

Axios
30 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

