An international aid group on Saturday accused Myanmar's military of killing at least 38 people, including women and children, during an attack in Kayah State.

Why it matters: Myanmar's ruling military, which came into power by overthrowing the country's democratically elected government, has amassed widespread criticism for the growing violence in the region.

Since claiming power, the army has killed hundreds of people participating in demonstrations and has arrested thousands more, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

Zoom in: Aid group Save the Children said that two members of its staff were "caught up in the incident and remain missing," adding that their private vehicle had been attacked and burned out.

The organization will temporarily suspend operations in strife-torn Kayah State following the incident, according to a statement issued Saturday.

The attack took place on Christmas Eve, according to New York Times and AP.

What they're saying: "We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff," Inger Ashing, chief executive of Save the Children, wrote in the statement.