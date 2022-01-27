Sign up for our daily briefing

Elon Musk says Telsa is prioritizing development of a robot

Jacob Knutson

Elon Musk in Wilmington, Delaware, in July 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on an earnings call Wednesday that the company will prioritize the development of a robot meant to perform tasks that now can only be carried out by humans.

Why it matters: Musk said he believes the robot "has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time" and could revolutionize the economy by making labor constraints irrelevant.

The "Tesla Bot," unveiled during a Tesla event in August, is a humanoid robot that uses same technology that's used in the company's cars.

  • Musk said then that he hoped to have a working prototype of the robot, dubbed Optimus, unveiled in 2022.

What they're saying: "The foundation of the economy is labor,” he said during the call Wednesday.

  • "Capital equipment is distilled labor. So what happens if you don’t actually have a labor shortage? I’m not sure what an economy even means at that point. That’s what Optimus is about," he added.
  • In unveiling Optimus in August, Musk said he believes that a universal basic income will eventually be needed when the rise of robotics and automation renders physical work a choice.

Thought bubble, from Axios Transportation correspondent Joann Muller: Musk is a master of distraction. He often floats half-baked sci-fi ideas to dazzle people at a time when other things aren’t going well.

  • Right now, Tesla is behind on plans to introduce a battery-powered semi truck, a “Cybertruck” pickup and a next-generation roadster.
  • Missing deadlines is nothing new for Tesla — making automobiles is difficult, especially for newcomers — and the company usually gets there eventually. But for Musk and Tesla, it’s also about keeping the magic going — and the stock propped up.

The big picture: It's unclear how Musk's aspiration for the robot will work out within the context of the global computer chip shortage.

Go deeper: 3 takeaways from Tesla's big quarter

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he'll make Supreme Court pick by end of February

President Biden speaks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday said he will announce the nominee for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement by the end of February.

Driving the news: Biden also affirmed that he will nominate a Black woman to replace Breyer, saying "it's long overdue."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Stephen Breyer formally announces retirement from Supreme Court

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday sent a letter to President Biden formally announcing his retirement from the Supreme Court.

State of play: Breyer said his retirement will take effect when the court "rises for the summer recess (typically late June or early July) assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

COVID created an epic U.S. trade gap

Chart: Axios Visuals. Data: Census Bureau/Bureau of Economic Analysis

The details of the blockbuster fourth quarter GDP report released Thursday morning tell a vivid story of how the underpinnings of the world economy have been reshaped by the pandemic.

One example: In the arithmetic around U.S. economic output, trade acted as a more severe drag last year than it has in a generation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow