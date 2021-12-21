New music gadgets: No lessons (or instruments) required

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Junior Henry Monsanto, a Swiss dancer and choreographer, using Mictic music wristbands in "Guitar Mode" at a video shoot in Zurich. Photo courtesy of Mictic.
A new generation of portable music-making gadgets lets people use body movements to generate sounds, bypassing the laborious process of learning to play an instrument through practice.
Why it matters: In a world where anyone can be a Tiktok star, tech startups are betting that people will snap up devices that democratize music, helping them generate professional-sounding tunes quickly and easily.
- There's even an emerging body of academic research dedicated to haptic music-making, which is known as the "Internet of Musical Things."
Driving the news: New to the market are various handhelds and wearables that let people use gestures, touch screens or push-buttons to jam and build songs.
- Mictic, a pair of wristbands that retails for $119, enables wearers to generate the sounds of various instruments — guitar, piano, drums, cello — by waving their arms in controlled ways.
- Orba, a $99 hamburger-size handheld, describes itself as "a synth, looper, and controller that lets you create songs with intuitive gestures like tapping, sliding, and waving."
- The Donda Stem Player, backed by Kanye West (now known as Ye), is a $200 doodad that The Verge describes as "a weird music gadget that lets you listen to music and manipulate it in real-time."
What they're saying: "Making a beat on the go is a totally common thing to do — it's like almost meme level in the production community," says Andrew Huang, a musician and influencer.
Where it stands: While old-fashioned music lessons aren't going away, neophytes and professionals are turning to gadgets to enhance their skills, learn an instrument or just have fun.
- "We’re reimagining people’s relationship with interactive music," Mershad Javan, CEO of Mictic, tells Axios.
- With the Mictic wristbands, "our intention isn’t necessarily to replace real instruments," but the system "teaches you chord progressions; it shows you notes; it teaches you chords and keys."
What's next: An online-only charter school, Michigan International Prep School, is starting to use Mictic wristbands with its music and theater students and in workshops with its special education students.
- "We’re big believers in getting students moving to music, and the Mictic is going to be a unique educational tool to help us accomplish that," Christopher Card, the school's arts director, said in a statement.