New music gadgets: No lessons (or instruments) required

A new generation of portable music-making gadgets lets people use body movements to generate sounds, bypassing the laborious process of learning to play an instrument through practice.

Why it matters: In a world where anyone can be a Tiktok star, tech startups are betting that people will snap up devices that democratize music, helping them generate professional-sounding tunes quickly and easily.

There's even an emerging body of academic research dedicated to haptic music-making, which is known as the "Internet of Musical Things."

Driving the news: New to the market are various handhelds and wearables that let people use gestures, touch screens or push-buttons to jam and build songs.

Mictic, a pair of wristbands that retails for $119, enables wearers to generate the sounds of various instruments — guitar, piano, drums, cello — by waving their arms in controlled ways.

Orba, a $99 hamburger-size handheld, describes itself as "a synth, looper, and controller that lets you create songs with intuitive gestures like tapping, sliding, and waving."

The Donda Stem Player, backed by Kanye West (now known as Ye), is a $200 doodad that The Verge describes as "a weird music gadget that lets you listen to music and manipulate it in real-time."

What they're saying: "Making a beat on the go is a totally common thing to do — it's like almost meme level in the production community," says Andrew Huang, a musician and influencer.

Where it stands: While old-fashioned music lessons aren't going away, neophytes and professionals are turning to gadgets to enhance their skills, learn an instrument or just have fun.

"We’re reimagining people’s relationship with interactive music," Mershad Javan, CEO of Mictic, tells Axios.

With the Mictic wristbands, "our intention isn’t necessarily to replace real instruments," but the system "teaches you chord progressions; it shows you notes; it teaches you chords and keys."

What's next: An online-only charter school, Michigan International Prep School, is starting to use Mictic wristbands with its music and theater students and in workshops with its special education students.