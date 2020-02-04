Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said in a speech on the Senate floor Monday that she "cannot vote to convict" President Trump, but condemned his actions toward Ukraine as "shameful and wrong."

Why it matters: The moderate senator was thought to be among the likeliest of the Republicans to vote to convict the president. During her speech Monday, which followed the conclusion of closing arguments in the impeachment trial, Murkowski also tore into both the House for rushing through the impeachment process and the Senate for what she called "rank partisanship."

