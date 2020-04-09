13 mins ago - World

Countries see murders drop during coronavirus lockdowns

Dave Lawler

Watching over San Salvador. Photo: Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty

Coronavirus lockdowns have led to a decline in murders in some of the world's most violent countries, the Los Angeles Times reports.

By the numbers: El Salvador went 48 hours without a single homicide last month amid a nationwide lockdown. Gangs are warning people to stay off the streets to stop the spread.

  • In Guatemala and Honduras, homicides fell by one-third in March. In Colombia, "where guerrilla leaders ordered a one-month ceasefire timed to a nationwide quarantine," they fell by half.
  • In Mexico, which is not under lockdown, murders increased in March.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: WHO says returning to normal too soon will undermine sacrifices

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization is cautioning that moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 94,800 people and infected more than 1.5 million globally as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States, the United Kingdom and France are in the eye of the storm, while Turkey has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 14 mins ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

New Zealand sets sights on coronavirus elimination after 2 weeks of lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a coronavirus media update at the New Zealand Parliament. Photo: Mark Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images

New Zealand has flattened the curve of novel coronavirus cases after two weeks of lockdown and the next phase is to "squash it," professor Shaun Hendy, who heads a scientific body advising the government on COVID-19, told Axios.

Why it matters: Te Pūnaha Matatini, the Center of Research Excellence hosted by the University of Auckland of which Hendy is director, released research Thursday showing there could've been hundreds more Covid-19 cases were it not for the lockdown — and there's a good chance the strict measures will help stamp out the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus is squeezing more people out of the housing market

Data: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Chart: Axios Visuals

The $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus is helping existing homeowners but also causing dislocations in the U.S. mortgage market. This, combined with the pandemic, is weakening access to and demand for mortgages even with rates at record lows.

Why it matters: In addition to the expected downturn in the housing market from nationwide shelter-in-place orders, the current shock is making it harder and more expensive for individuals, especially those with lower credit scores and less cash, to get a mortgage.

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - Economy & Business