Countries see murders drop during coronavirus lockdowns
Watching over San Salvador. Photo: Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty
Coronavirus lockdowns have led to a decline in murders in some of the world's most violent countries, the Los Angeles Times reports.
By the numbers: El Salvador went 48 hours without a single homicide last month amid a nationwide lockdown. Gangs are warning people to stay off the streets to stop the spread.
- In Guatemala and Honduras, homicides fell by one-third in March. In Colombia, "where guerrilla leaders ordered a one-month ceasefire timed to a nationwide quarantine," they fell by half.
- In Mexico, which is not under lockdown, murders increased in March.