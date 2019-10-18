Stories

GOP rep on Mulvaney's Ukraine walk-back: "It's not an etch-a-sketch"

An extreme close-up on Mick Mulvaney.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) said he doesn't believe acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's attempt to backpedal his statement on Thursday that the White House withheld security aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democrats, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: Rooney told Bloomberg the admission of quid-pro-quo "shocked" him and that he wants to "get to the facts and do the right thing." But Rooney was ambiguous on his stance on the impeachment investigation, according to Bloomberg, saying there's "a lot of water to flow down under the bridge."

  • "How in life can you do those kinds of things when you've just said it right there on national TV?" Rooney said about Mulvaney trying to walk back the comment. "It's not an Etch-A-Sketch."
