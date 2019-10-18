Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) said he doesn't believe acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's attempt to backpedal his statement on Thursday that the White House withheld security aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democrats, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: Rooney told Bloomberg the admission of quid-pro-quo "shocked" him and that he wants to "get to the facts and do the right thing." But Rooney was ambiguous on his stance on the impeachment investigation, according to Bloomberg, saying there's "a lot of water to flow down under the bridge."