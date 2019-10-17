The big picture: Trump has been isolated as the sole leader in the G7 who does not believe in climate science. At the G7 summit in August, Trump skipped talks on the climate crisis and fires in the Amazon rainforest, though some of his team was in attendance, per The Guardian.

The last question Trump took at his final press conference of the August summit was about what he thinks should be done on climate.

In response, Trump talked about his pro-economic development policies and related U.S. oil and gas booms.

"I'm not going to lose that wealth. I'm not going lose it on dreams, on windmills — which, frankly, aren’t working too well," Trump said.

Between the lines: Miami itself is already suffering from the effects of climate change and is projected to see "anywhere from 1 to 3 feet of sea level rise by 2060," according to NPR.

