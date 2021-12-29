Scoop: Multicoin Capital's mega returns

Crypto investment firm Multicoin Capital recently told investors that its hedge fund assets have soared 20,287% since inception in October 2017, and that its first venture capital fund has returned more than 28x (net of fees), per two sources who saw the presentation.

Why it matters: These returns offer a tantalizing glimpse into why limited partners who were once wary of digital assets are now clamoring to get behind it.

Big picture: Most things related to web3 have gotten the Midas touch in 2021, but Austin, Texas-based Multicoin has managed to dwarf most other industry returns. Bitcoin, for example, has risen over 900% in the same period.

Multicoin Capital’s hedge fund holds relatively little Bitcoin. Instead, much of its recent surge has been thanks to bets on newer crypto companies and currencies.

Its biggest kahuna is Solana, the blockchain network billed as an Ethereum competitor with faster transaction speeds. Solana has risen about 21,609% since its token began trading in April 2020, per Coinbase data, but Multicoin invested even earlier— locking in a lower price during a July 2019 seed round.

Other winning investments so far also include Helium and Arweave, both of which's tokens gained more than 9,000% from the start of trading through October.

Look ahead: Multicoin raised $100 million for its second VC fund in May, and is now raising $250 million for its third one, according to The Information.

That may look like small pickings compared to recent mega-raises by Paradigm ($2.5 billion) and Andreessen Horowitz ($2.2 billion), but Multicoin is now a multi-billion firm in terms of assets under management.

The firm declined to comment.

