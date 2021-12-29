Scoop: Multicoin Capital's mega returns

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: Multicoin Capital's mega returns

Lucinda Shen

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Crypto investment firm Multicoin Capital recently told investors that its hedge fund assets have soared 20,287% since inception in October 2017, and that its first venture capital fund has returned more than 28x (net of fees), per two sources who saw the presentation.

Why it matters: These returns offer a tantalizing glimpse into why limited partners who were once wary of digital assets are now clamoring to get behind it.

Big picture: Most things related to web3 have gotten the Midas touch in 2021, but Austin, Texas-based Multicoin has managed to dwarf most other industry returns. Bitcoin, for example, has risen over 900% in the same period.

  • Multicoin Capital’s hedge fund holds relatively little Bitcoin. Instead, much of its recent surge has been thanks to bets on newer crypto companies and currencies.
  • Its biggest kahuna is Solana, the blockchain network billed as an Ethereum competitor with faster transaction speeds. Solana has risen about 21,609% since its token began trading in April 2020, per Coinbase data, but Multicoin invested even earlier— locking in a lower price during a July 2019 seed round.
  • Other winning investments so far also include Helium and Arweave, both of which's tokens gained more than 9,000% from the start of trading through October.

Look ahead: Multicoin raised $100 million for its second VC fund in May, and is now raising $250 million for its third one, according to The Information.

  • That may look like small pickings compared to recent mega-raises by Paradigm ($2.5 billion) and Andreessen Horowitz ($2.2 billion), but Multicoin is now a multi-billion firm in terms of assets under management.
  • The firm declined to comment.

Join the waitlist for Axios Pro, including Lucinda's daily Fintech Deals newsletter, here.

Go deeper

Axios
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking in Epstein sexual abuse case

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks at a press conference announcing the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell in July 2020. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of helping Epstein sexually abuse several teenage girls.

Driving the news: The jury deliberated for six days, following a three-week trial in Manhattan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Omicron variant is threatening the recovery of the fitness industry.

Why it matters: January is an extremely important month for the industry, which thrives on New Year's resolution memberships. But mask and vaccine mandates prompted by Omicron are creating new obstacles going into 2022.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
6 hours ago - World

Biden accepts Putin request for phone call ahead of talks on Ukraine

Photo: Peter Klaunzer-Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

President Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a series of diplomatic talks in January over Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine.

Why it matters: The call — which was requested by Putin, according to a senior Biden administration official — will mark the second time the two leaders have spoken this month.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow