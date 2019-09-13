MoviePass ended all subscriber services on Saturday, after its parent company Helios and Matheson announced details of its financial troubles Friday.

Catch up quick: MoviePass' cheap ticketing plans launched with plenty of buzz in 2017, but the company never found a sustainable way to stay afloat. Helios and Matheson is now considering whether to sell the company as a whole to review its "strategic and financial alternatives." MoviePass, which had around 225,000 subscribers in August, sunk shares for Helios and Matheson by roughly 99% in 2018.