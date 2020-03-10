1 hour ago - Technology

The women who set Twitter on fire in 2019

Marisa Fernandez

Ariana Grande performs. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Singer Ariana Grande was the most tweeted about woman in the past year, topping politicians like Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to data reported by Twitter.

The big picture: In the past three years, of 125 million tweets about feminism and equality, 3 million specifically mentioned "intersectionality," where race, gender and ethnicity meet. Last year's International Women's Day was among the top topics.

By the numbers ... Most-tweeted-about women globally:

  1. Ariana Grande
  2. Beyonce
  3. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  4. Halsey
  5. Hillary Clinton

Driving the conversation on women in the past year:

  1. International Women’s Day 2019
  2. Protests about violence against women in Spain
  3. Big Brother Brazil discussion between two contestants about feminism
  4. U.S. Women's National Soccer team winning FIFA Women’s World Cup, which spiked the conversation around equal pay with the men’s national team
  5. Guilty verdict in the Harvey Weinstein sex crimes case

Margaret TalevNaomi Shavin

International Women's Day and the glass ceiling

Data: Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Women running for national and state office may be on track to break the record-setting runs and gains of 2018, as Republicans try to catch up with their Democratic counterparts.

Yes, but: The Super Tuesday results, and Elizabeth Warren's withdrawal, effectively ended any chance that this will be the year a woman wins the presidency. On International Women's Day this weekend, it's worth remembering that the struggle to reach the White House masks a lot of real progress at lower levels.

Rashaan Ayesh

Female protesters often lead to effective mass movements

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images, and ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Gender-based violence, WhatsApp message taxes and the rising cost of bread have set off some of the largest protests in the past year, and women were among the first in the streets, often risking their personal safety.

Driving the news: Women in Mexico have organized "A Day Without Us," a national strike on March 9, to coincide with International Women's Day. Women are encouraged to "disappear": to stay at home, away from work, out of stores and off the streets to highlight their vital role, The New York Times writes.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

China's domestic violence epidemic

A former domestic abuser who now volunteers to help others stop their abusive behavior. Photo: Felix Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Chinese activists say domestic violence cases have risen dramatically as people across much of the country have been quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: As International Women's Day approaches this year, China is reneging on its constitutional commitment to gender equality.

