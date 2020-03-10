The women who set Twitter on fire in 2019

Singer Ariana Grande was the most tweeted about woman in the past year, topping politicians like Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to data reported by Twitter.

The big picture: In the past three years, of 125 million tweets about feminism and equality, 3 million specifically mentioned "intersectionality," where race, gender and ethnicity meet. Last year's International Women's Day was among the top topics.

By the numbers ... Most-tweeted-about women globally:

Ariana Grande Beyonce Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Halsey Hillary Clinton

Driving the conversation on women in the past year:

International Women’s Day 2019 Protests about violence against women in Spain Big Brother Brazil discussion between two contestants about feminism U.S. Women's National Soccer team winning FIFA Women’s World Cup, which spiked the conversation around equal pay with the men’s national team Guilty verdict in the Harvey Weinstein sex crimes case

