The women who set Twitter on fire in 2019
Ariana Grande performs. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Singer Ariana Grande was the most tweeted about woman in the past year, topping politicians like Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to data reported by Twitter.
The big picture: In the past three years, of 125 million tweets about feminism and equality, 3 million specifically mentioned "intersectionality," where race, gender and ethnicity meet. Last year's International Women's Day was among the top topics.
By the numbers ... Most-tweeted-about women globally:
- Ariana Grande
- Beyonce
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Halsey
- Hillary Clinton
Driving the conversation on women in the past year:
- International Women’s Day 2019
- Protests about violence against women in Spain
- Big Brother Brazil discussion between two contestants about feminism
- U.S. Women's National Soccer team winning FIFA Women’s World Cup, which spiked the conversation around equal pay with the men’s national team
- Guilty verdict in the Harvey Weinstein sex crimes case