Bay Area, NYC still command priciest office space

Data: CommercialSearch; Chart: Axios Visuals

Of the 50 most expensive places to rent office space, 29 are in California and 13 are in New York — with the Bay Area, Manhattan and Brooklyn dominating the list.

Why it matters: Despite predictions of pandemic-related shakeups in commercial real estate — and the fact that so many cubicle dwellers are working at home — desirable urban office space remains at a premium.

Driving the news: A ranking based on 4Q 2020 numbers from CommercialEdge, a property data and listings service, was topped by Menlo Park, California (home to Facebook's headquarters) and the so-called "Plaza District" of midtown Manhattan.

  • Only five states — California, New York, Massachusetts, Texas and Florida — plus the District of Columbia were represented on the list.

The details: The most expensive place that was not in New York or California — at #15 — was Cambridge, Mass.

  • Downtown Boston came in at #31.
  • The "NoMa" area of Washington, D.C. (north of Massachusetts Avenue) was #35.
  • East Austin was #40, while downtown Austin was #46.
  • #50 was Miami's Brickell district.

The data — which includes only spaces of 25,000 square feet or more — represents the "asking rents" for offices.

What's next: Moody's Analytics predicts that effective office rents in Silicon Valley and New York will plummet in 2021, despite only dropping 0.7% in 2020.

  • The vacancy rate will rise to 19.4% in 2021 — surpassing the previous high of 17.6% from 2010 — and hold steady in 2022, per Moody's.
  • "The average effective office rent is projected to decline by 7.5% in 2021 before steadying in 2022," Moody's said.
  • "We do not expect average effective office rents to reach their pre-pandemic levels until 2026."

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

A million American mothers are out of work

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Nearly a million American mothers have left the workforce during the pandemic — and many of them might not return.

Why it matters: We've dialed the clock back decades in terms of women's workplace progress.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHei
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP eyes working-class future

House GOP freshmen on Jan. 4, with Leader Kevin McCarthy (left) and Rep. Rodney Davis of House Administration Committee. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Republicans, long reliant on big business and the rich, see a post-Trump future centered on working class white, Hispanic and Black voters, top GOP officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is a substantial shift, born of necessity and the post-Trump reality. It would push Republicans further away from the interests of corporate America and traditional conservative ideas like entitlement reform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
55 mins ago - Technology

AR glasses are what comes after the smartphone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While the smartphone rules today's tech world as the primary computing device, the next big hardware platform is widely expected to be some version of augmented reality glasses.

The big picture: Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Google are all pursuing this vision, and many pieces are starting to fall into place. But the holy grail of an affordable computer inside something not much bulkier than a standard pair of glasses is likely still a few years off.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow