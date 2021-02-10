Bay Area, NYC still command priciest office space

Sign up for our daily briefing
Of the 50 most expensive places to rent office space, 29 are in California and 13 are in New York — with the Bay Area, Manhattan and Brooklyn dominating the list.
Why it matters: Despite predictions of pandemic-related shakeups in commercial real estate — and the fact that so many cubicle dwellers are working at home — desirable urban office space remains at a premium.
Driving the news: A ranking based on 4Q 2020 numbers from CommercialEdge, a property data and listings service, was topped by Menlo Park, California (home to Facebook's headquarters) and the so-called "Plaza District" of midtown Manhattan.
- Only five states — California, New York, Massachusetts, Texas and Florida — plus the District of Columbia were represented on the list.
The details: The most expensive place that was not in New York or California — at #15 — was Cambridge, Mass.
- Downtown Boston came in at #31.
- The "NoMa" area of Washington, D.C. (north of Massachusetts Avenue) was #35.
- East Austin was #40, while downtown Austin was #46.
- #50 was Miami's Brickell district.
The data — which includes only spaces of 25,000 square feet or more — represents the "asking rents" for offices.
What's next: Moody's Analytics predicts that effective office rents in Silicon Valley and New York will plummet in 2021, despite only dropping 0.7% in 2020.
- The vacancy rate will rise to 19.4% in 2021 — surpassing the previous high of 17.6% from 2010 — and hold steady in 2022, per Moody's.
- "The average effective office rent is projected to decline by 7.5% in 2021 before steadying in 2022," Moody's said.
- "We do not expect average effective office rents to reach their pre-pandemic levels until 2026."