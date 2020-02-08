18 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. fixed mortgage rates drop to three-year low

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios Visuals

The average rates for 15- and 30-year fixed mortgage dipped to their lowest levels in three years this week, per new data from mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

The big picture: The bottom rung of the housing ladder has now ascended beyond the grasp of millions of Americans, regardless of whether they want to rent or buy, Axios' Felix Salmon reported last week. Home prices have surged in recent years.

Catch up quick: 15-year and 30-year fixed mortgage rates are continuing a steady decline that began around the new year, while hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages spiked slightly this week, per Freddie Mac.

  • "Consistently low mortgage rates" helped drive home sales higher in December, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • "Lenders extended a greater volume of home loans in 2019 than any year since 2006," WSJ wrote, citing industry research from Inside Mortgage Finance.

What they're saying: “It’s very much a historical opportunity for folks who have an existing mortgage to refinance and for credit-qualified people to lock in a low rate,” Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, told the WSJ.

The housing market faces an uncertain 2020

Dion Rabouin

Americans want to buy homes, but they're disappearing

Reproduced from Fannie Mae; Chart: Axios Visuals

The steady decline in U.S. interest rates helped the housing sector recover from its malaise in early 2019, and the momentum is continuing so far in 2020.

Yes but: Prospective homeowners are finding it increasingly difficult to find a home, as the lower rates have brought on increased selling prices and fewer available homes.

Feb 7, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

The housing market faces an uncertain 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After being one of the weaker sectors of the U.S. economy in the first half of 2019, the housing sector rebounded, spurred by a trio of U.S. interest rate cuts from the Fed that lowered the cost of mortgages.

Yes, but: There are clouds on the horizon for 2020, as declining home affordability continues to be a concern, especially for first-time home buyers.

Jan 23, 2020
Felix Salmon

The new housing crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Rising house prices don't cause lenders to lose money, or economies to implode. But the bottom rung of the housing ladder has now ascended beyond the grasp of millions of Americans, regardless of whether they want to rent or buy.

Why it matters: When house prices fall too much, the rich and powerful lose money. That, in turn, means central banks around the world will swing into action to try to save the economy. When home prices rise too much, on the other hand, there's no such urgency on the part of policymakers.

Jan 30, 2020 - Economy & Business