Mortgage applications hit their highest level in more than 11 years

Mortgage applications rose 8% from one week earlier for the week ending June 12, up for the 11th straight week and hitting the highest level in more than 11 years, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

What they're saying: "The housing market continues to experience the release of unrealized pent-up demand from earlier this spring, as well as a gradual improvement in consumer confidence," Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

"Mortgage rates dropped to another record low in MBA’s survey, leading to a 10 percent surge in refinance applications. Refinancing continues to support households’ finances, as homeowners who refinance are able to gain savings on their monthly mortgage payments in a still-uncertain period of the economic recovery."

State of play: While refinancings are helping buoy the housing market, their share of total applications remains below highs seen in previous recessions, especially given all-time low mortgage rates.

That suggests the demand is due to consumers buying and not just current homeowners hoping to lower their monthly payments.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 63.2% of total applications from 61.3% the previous week.

