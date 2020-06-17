1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Mortgage applications hit their highest level in more than 11 years

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Mortgage Bankers Association; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Mortgage applications rose 8% from one week earlier for the week ending June 12, up for the 11th straight week and hitting the highest level in more than 11 years, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

What they're saying: "The housing market continues to experience the release of unrealized pent-up demand from earlier this spring, as well as a gradual improvement in consumer confidence," Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

  • "Mortgage rates dropped to another record low in MBA’s survey, leading to a 10 percent surge in refinance applications. Refinancing continues to support households’ finances, as homeowners who refinance are able to gain savings on their monthly mortgage payments in a still-uncertain period of the economic recovery."

State of play: While refinancings are helping buoy the housing market, their share of total applications remains below highs seen in previous recessions, especially given all-time low mortgage rates.

  • That suggests the demand is due to consumers buying and not just current homeowners hoping to lower their monthly payments.
  • The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 63.2% of total applications from 61.3% the previous week.

Go deeper: Many Americans don't know about mortgage deferral plans

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
56 mins ago - Sports

NBA details life inside its Disney World "bubble"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In a document sent to players on Tuesday, the NBA provided a detailed look at what life will be like when play resumes inside the league's "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Florida next month.

Why it matters: Players will be tested for COVID-19 "regularly." When someone tests positive, they will be placed in isolation, where they will remain for at least 14 days. Once they test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours, they can leave isolation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

PPP failed to get money where it was most needed

Data: S&P Global; Table: Axios Visuals

With the deadline for businesses to secure funding from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) less than two weeks away, the most high profile portion of the $2 trillion CARES Act looks to have left out the people who needed it most.

Driving the news: Fed chair Jerome Powell said during his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that despite the nearly $700 billion program, the coronavirus pandemic was "presenting acute risks to small businesses."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow