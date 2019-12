The report also "accuses church leaders of using the tax-exempt donations to prop up" two private businesses, the Post notes.

"In a declaration signed under penalty of perjury, [the complainant] urges the IRS to strip the nonprofit of its tax-exempt status and alleges that Ensign could owe billions in taxes. He is seeking a reward from the IRS, which offers whistleblowers a cut of unpaid taxes that it recovers."

— Washington Post

The big picture: The complaint by David A. Nielsen, a 41-year-old Mormon who until September worked at Ensign Peak Advisors, the investment division of the church, offers a glimpse into the finances of the church, which has not publicly disclosed its financial statements in the United States since 1959, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

By the numbers: Nielsen’s complaint estimates the church collects $7 billion in annual contributions, $6 billion of which covers yearly operations costs, while the remaining $1 billion goes to Ensign Peak Advisors for he church’s investment portfolio.

"Based on internal accounting documents from February 2018, the complaint estimates the portfolio has grown in value from $12 billion in 1997, when Ensign was formed, to about $100 billion today," WashPost notes.

What they're saying: Church spokesman Eric Hawkins would only say to the Post, "The Church does not provide information about specific transactions or financial decisions."