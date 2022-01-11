Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

More Latino kids, few Latino school board members

Russell Contreras

Latino parents at Burroughs Elementary school in Minneapolis during a school board meeting. Photo: Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Roughly 86% of school board members say they had no Latino colleagues on their board last year, according to a new EdWeek Research Center survey of more than 1,500 school board members.

Why it matters: The small number of Latino school board members highlights the lack of Hispanic political power at local levels even as the number of Latinos in public schools grows.

Between fall 2009 and fall 2018, the percentage of public school students who were Hispanic increased from 22% to 27%, the latest federal data shows.

  • But it's much higher in the Southwest. Hispanic students are 62% of New Mexico's K-12 schools; 55% in California; 52% in Texas; 47% in Arizona; and 44% in Nevada, according to the Pew Research Center.

What they're saying: “It’s one of the most important locally elected positions that we have in this country, our school boards,” Stephanie Parra, a board member of the Phoenix Union High School District, told EdWeek.

  • “We are making decisions about the future of our country every single day.”

The big picture: The lack of Latino school board members at a time when the Latino student population is increasing puts Hispanics at a disadvantage in voicing concerns about school policies, Parra said.

  • Conservative white parents in some states are demanding school boards remove some Latino-themed books from school libraries.

Don't forget: A 2018 survey by the National School Boards Association found that only 3% of school board members were Hispanic compared to 78% who were white and 10% who were Black.

Go deeper

Kristal Dixon
Jan 10, 2022 - Axios Atlanta

Georgia eases some COVID guidelines for school districts

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The state Department of Public Health has relaxed some guidelines for Georgia school districts in their efforts to fight COVID-19 in the classroom.

A letter sent Thursday by Gov. Brian Kemp and DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says educators and school staff who are exposed to COVID-19 can return to work, regardless of their vaccination status or when they were exposed “if their employer deems it necessary to ensure adequate staffing.”

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Nick Halter, author of Twin Cities
Updated Jan 10, 2022 - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities schools struggle to staff classrooms as Omicron spreads

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

School districts across the Twin Cities are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed due to a teacher shortage that has been exacerbated by rising COVID infections.

Why it matters: Schools are getting creative to staff classrooms, upping pay for substitutes, using support staff as fill-ins and paying teachers to cover for their colleagues during prep periods.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Monica Eng
Jan 10, 2022 - Axios Chicago

Chicago Public Schools cancels fourth straight day of class

The Rev. Jesse Jackson (middle) between Chicago Teachers Union leaders Jesse Sharkey and Stacy Davis Gates at a CTU press conference Saturday. Photo courtesy of a CTU livestream

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) announced at 7:41pm last night that it has canceled classes today again as the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and CPS try to hash out final points of contention.

Driving the news: CPS and CTU swapped counter proposals over the weekend but remain stuck on three main points.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow