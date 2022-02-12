Sign up for our daily briefing

The money decisions people most regret

Neil Irwin

Source: Riverhead Books

When it comes to financial decisions, it's easy to have regrets. How many people wish they hadn't sold their Amazon stock in the dot-com crash, for example, or coulda-shoulda-woulda bought bitcoin in 2013?

Yes, but: That isn't the type financial regret that is most common, Daniel H. Pink, author of a new book on regret, tells Axios.

Pink collected regrets of 16,000 people in 105 countries for The Power of Regret — and the financial regrets people have fall most often into two buckets.

  • "First, people regret not building a strong foundation — that is, not saving money early, not being prudent," Pink says. "With financial regrets, they're less about not hitting a home run and more about not regularly getting on base."
  • "Second, people regret not being bolder in their careers," he add. "For instance, lots of folks regret staying in lackluster jobs instead of starting a business or even not being more entrepreneurial in their job-holding careers."

More broadly, Pink urges people to cast aside "no regrets" as a life motto and focus on how, properly channeled, regrets can make us happier and wiser.

Axios
41 mins ago - World

U.S. evacuates Ukraine embassy ahead of Biden-Putin call

Presidents Putin and Biden shake hands in Switzerland back in June of 2021. Photo: Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

The U.S. is evacuating most embassy staff from Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv as top U.S. officials publicly warn a Russian invasion could be imminent.

Between the lines: President Biden and Russian President Putin are planning to speak by phone on Saturday, AP reports. Putin is also scheduled to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Russia earlier this week.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
60 mins ago - Health

Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Pfizer's decision to pump the brakes on COVID vaccines for kids younger than 5 was a good call, experts tell Axios.

Driving the news: Pfizer decided not to seek an FDA authorization until it has more data about how well its vaccine works after three doses. An FDA committee had been slated to consider the data for a two-dose regimen next week.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Celebrities dominate Super Bowl ads

Screenshot from Bic's Super Bowl ad on YouTube

Hollywood A-listers are taking over this year's Super Bowl spots, an ode to the Super Bowl's triumphant return to Los Angeles this year.

Why it matters: It's a delightful departure from last year's ad slate, which featured somber messages from everyday people coming together during the pandemic.

