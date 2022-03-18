Moderna asks FDA to authorize additional booster shot for all adults

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Moderna has asked the FDA for an emergency authorization that would allow all adults to receive a second COVID-19 booster, the company announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: The request is likely to intensify an ongoing scientific debate over how long protection from the two most-used vaccines in the U.S. lasts in the face of new variants.

The big picture: The move towards a second booster shot is an attempt to combat waning immunity that occurs several months after a first booster shot, notes the Washington Post, which first reported that Pfizer-BioNTech were seeking an emergency authorization.

Between the lines: Moderna's request is broader than Pfizer and BioNTech's, which sought to authorize a second booster for people 65 and older.

State of play: Fourth doses are already authorized for some immunocompromised people.

What they're saying: The request "was made to provide flexibility" to healthcare providers, Moderna said in a statement.