Jul 28, 2020 - Health

Moderna's stock rises as it corrals more federal dollars

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Moderna's stock soared 9% on Monday following a new federal grant and the official start of a late-stage trial for the company's coronavirus vaccine.

The bottom line: Moderna now has received almost $1 billion in taxpayer funds to help develop a vaccine that is tied to the work of federal scientists, and the stock market reactions signal that investors think they'll reap a lot of the reward if the vaccine is proven to work.

By the numbers: Moderna, which has no FDA-approved drugs on the market, is now valued at $31 billion.

  • The massive stock rally has paid off for executives. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has sold $9 million worth of stock in July alone.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jul 28, 2020 - Health

Fauci: Crunch time for coronavirus vaccine as late-stage trials begin

National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing in June. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The first volunteer in a late-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health received a shot in Savannah, Georgia, at 6:45 am on Monday, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Catch up quick: Fauci said President Trump was briefed Monday that 89 sites around the country will be enrolling individuals in the phase three trial.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Michigan will limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and ban indoor bar service from Friday following "an uptick" in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced Wednesday evening. Almost 89,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan.

By the numbers: The number of coronavirus cases surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, when almost 66,000 new infections and more than 1,400 deaths from the virus were reported across the U.S. That single-day death toll is the highest since May 15, the COVID Tracking Project notes.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
11 mins ago - Technology

House throws kitchen sink at tech CEOs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

House lawmakers aired an enormous array of grievances with the CEOs of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple Wednesday, throwing everything in their arsenal at four of the most powerful men in the world for six hours.

Quick take: The antitrust hearing didn't nail a case that these companies are harmful monopolies. But the representatives succeeded in wringing some surprising admissions from the executives about how they wield their market power, providing ammunition for regulators now conducting investigations — and possibly a spur for Congress to strengthen antitrust law for the digital era.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow