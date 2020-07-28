Moderna's stock rises as it corrals more federal dollars

Moderna's stock soared 9% on Monday following a new federal grant and the official start of a late-stage trial for the company's coronavirus vaccine.

The bottom line: Moderna now has received almost $1 billion in taxpayer funds to help develop a vaccine that is tied to the work of federal scientists, and the stock market reactions signal that investors think they'll reap a lot of the reward if the vaccine is proven to work.

By the numbers: Moderna, which has no FDA-approved drugs on the market, is now valued at $31 billion.