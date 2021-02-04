Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel tells Axios the company's coronavirus vaccine made it to market in near-record time thanks in part to a unique digital foundation.

The big picture: Moderna is far smaller than many of its pharma competitors, but it made one of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines. But the company still needs to adapt to a mutating virus — and come up with its next blockbuster product.

What they're saying: While Moderna's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is already beginning to make a dent in the pandemic, the shifting virus still poses a major challenge to the company and all of humanity, Bancel told Axios in an interview.

"I think the world does not understand what's coming ahead of us," says Bancel. "I don't think we're out of the woods at all on this pandemic."

Background: That Moderna — which is barely more than a decade old and is far smaller than most of its competitors — was able to bring its vaccine to market in less than a year is a testament to the flexibility of its mRNA platform and its early embrace of digital technology and machine learning.

At bigger companies where Bancel worked in the past, "I'd spend days trying to figure out what was the truth, because you'd have different data for the same thing," he says.

"We try to be a company where all the data flows and where there's only one system, one truth."

What's next: The emergence of coronavirus variants that may render vaccines less effective has Moderna preparing booster shots — something that's easier to do with the mRNA platform.

The COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and other companies could become a recurring product, just as the seasonal flu shot is now.

What to watch: How quickly Moderna can continue to scale up manufacturing to meet demand, a function that Bancel says is limited by regulatory requirements and sheer technical complexity.

Is there much that can be done "in the short term?" he asks. "Not really."

