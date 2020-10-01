Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Wednesday that his company's coronavirus vaccine won't be available for widespread distribution until at least spring 2021, according to Financial Times.

Why it matters: Bancel told FT that the drugmaker will not seek emergency authorization for Food and Drug Administration approval for its vaccine to use in frontline medical workers and at-risk individuals until Nov. 25 at the earliest.

He added the company would not seek FDA approval for use in the general population until late January.

If the vaccine is proven safe and effective, approval is unlikely to come until at least late March or early April.

What they're saying: "I think a late [first quarter], early [second quarter] approval is a reasonable timeline, based on what we know from our vaccine," Bancel said, according to the FT.

The big picture: Moderna's vaccine is one of four that are currently in late-stage testing in people in the U.S.