2 hours ago - Health

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine won't be ready until 2021

A laboratory technician preparing a blood sample in August in DeLand, Florida, for a vaccine clinical trial sponsored by Moderna. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Wednesday that his company's coronavirus vaccine won't be available for widespread distribution until at least spring 2021, according to Financial Times.

Why it matters: Bancel told FT that the drugmaker will not seek emergency authorization for Food and Drug Administration approval for its vaccine to use in frontline medical workers and at-risk individuals until Nov. 25 at the earliest.

  • He added the company would not seek FDA approval for use in the general population until late January.
  • If the vaccine is proven safe and effective, approval is unlikely to come until at least late March or early April.

What they're saying: "I think a late [first quarter], early [second quarter] approval is a reasonable timeline, based on what we know from our vaccine," Bancel said, according to the FT.

The big picture: Moderna's vaccine is one of four that are currently in late-stage testing in people in the U.S.

  • The Trump administration in August announced it purchased 100 million doses of Moderna's experimental coronavirus vaccine for $1.5 billion, or $15 per dose.
  • The president has repeatedly claimed that a vaccine will be available for widespread distribution before the end of the year, though CDC Director Robert Redfield testified to Congress that it's more likely a vaccine won't be available until the second or third quarter of next 2021.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
17 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Scientists are racing to learn more about the damage the novel coronavirus can do to the heart, lungs and brain.

Why it matters: It’s becoming increasingly clear that some patients struggle with its health consequences — and costs — far longer than a few weeks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 33,867,247 — Total deaths: 1,012,341 — Total recoveries: 23,537,059Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 7,229,319 — Total deaths: 206,887 — Total recoveries: 2,840,688 — Total tests: 103,939,667Map.
  3. Education: School-aged children now make up 10% of all U.S COVID-19 cases.
  4. Health: The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body.
  5. Business: Real-time data show economy's rebound slowing but still going.
  6. Sports: Steelers-Titans NFL game delayed after coronavirus outbreak.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
7 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 cases on the rise among U.S. children

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children across the U.S. throughout September may be linked to school reopenings and other community activities resuming.

Driving the news: The American Academy of Pediatrics reported this week that children of all ages make up 10% of U.S cases, up from 2% in April, per AP. As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted more than 435,000 cases among children ages 0–17, and 93 deaths.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow