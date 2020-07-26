1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin: White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House will propose capping supplemental unemployment insurance in the next stimulus package to replace 70% of individuals' lost wages.

Why it matters: Republicans are opposed to extending the $600-per-week supplemental benefits included in the CARES Act passed in March, arguing that it disincentives Americans to return to work because many people made more money on unemployment than they did in their prior job. Those benefits set to expire on July 31.

What he's saying: "We want to have something which pays people about 70% wage replacement, which I think is a very fair level. So it's not a fixed number. It's something that pays you a percentage of your wages that are lost."

The other side: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats will not accept a short-term extension of unemployment aid and that she supports maintaining the $600-per-week benefits in the next stimulus.

The big picture: More than 31 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits of some form and roughly 2.3 million filed new applications to receive them in the most recent week of data released by the Labor Department.

What to watch: Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows both said Republicans' stimulus proposal will be released on Monday, after stalled negotiations prevented Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from releasing it last week.

2 hours ago - Health

Top HHS official concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long

Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration's testing coordinator, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the average turnaround time for coronavirus test results is 4.27 days and acknowledged that he's "never going to be happy" until that figure is reduced.

Why it matters: Long backlogs make testing less useful — public health officials need to know what their local situation is like now, not what it was like a week ago. Delays are especially problematic if people who are infected continue to go about their lives while they wait for their results.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 100 days from election, 80% say country is heading in wrong direction

President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump is facing serious headwinds with 100 days left until the election, according to an AP-NORC poll out Sunday.

By the numbers: 8 in 10 respondents said the country is heading in the wrong direction — more than at any other point during Trump's presidency.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis to be carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

Rep. John Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. in 2015. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis will be escorted Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

