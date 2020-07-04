2 hours ago - Sports

31 MLB players test positive for COVID as workouts resume

The Cleveland Indians on the field during a summer workout session. Photo: Dan Mendlik/Cleveland Indians via Getty Images

31 Major League Baseball players and seven staff members from 19 of the 30 teams tested positive for the coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: Major League Baseball and the player's association announced the numbers on Friday. The positive cases come just as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic brought spring training to an abrupt halt in March. Opening day is set for July 23 as the league prepares for its shortest schedule since 1878, AP notes.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 2, 2020 - Sports

9 more NBA players test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Nine more NBA players tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing of 344 players from June 24 to 29, the NBA Players Association announced Thursday.

The big picture: With the NBA set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, 25 of 351 players have received positive tests since the league began testing on June 23. The league announced last week after a previous round of testing that 16 players had tested positive.

Orion Rummler
Jul 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

6 players test positive for coronavirus before MLS comeback tournament

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last four days after arriving in Orlando, Florida, the team and Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The league announced last month that it will return to action on July 8 with all 26 teams competing in a 54-game, 35-day, World Cup-style tournament at Disney World, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

Orion Rummler
9 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. has reached new highs in single-day coronavirus infections for three consecutive days this week, per data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

