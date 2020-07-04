31 MLB players test positive for COVID as workouts resume

31 Major League Baseball players and seven staff members from 19 of the 30 teams tested positive for the coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: Major League Baseball and the player's association announced the numbers on Friday. The positive cases come just as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic brought spring training to an abrupt halt in March. Opening day is set for July 23 as the league prepares for its shortest schedule since 1878, AP notes.

Go deeper...Special report: Baseball in America