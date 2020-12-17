Get the latest market trends in your inbox

MLB grants "major" status to Negro Leagues

Josh Gibson slides into home during the 1944 East-West All-Star Game of the Negro Leagues at Chicago's Comiskey Park. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images

The Negro Leagues have been elevated to "major" status by MLB, righting a wrong that's long overdue, but no less welcome.

Why it matters: Their statistics and records — kept separate from MLB's for half a century like the players who produced them — will finally take their rightful place in Major League history.

The backdrop: The Negro Leagues — comprised of seven distinct leagues lasting from 1920 to 1948 — were not some low-level circuit comprised of inferior players, but rather supremely talented Black and Hispanic players who were barred from the segregated American and National Leagues.

  • In 1969, the all-white, five-man body known as the Special Baseball Records Committee met to discuss which leagues should earn major league status.
  • They decided on four fledgling leagues (in addition to the AL and NL). The Negro Leagues' candidacy therein was never even discussed.

The big picture: The highly irregular 2020 season — which, of course, still counted as a "major league" — made it harder to defend the exclusion of the Negro League on account of scheduling quirks or inconsistent formats.

  • Add in the season-long celebration of the Negro Leagues' centennial, plus a summer filled with the most passionate fight against racial injustice in a generation, and the league finally did the right thing.

The last word: While this change is welcome to the few living Negro Leaguers and the families of those that have long since passed, there was never any doubt among those players that they belonged.

"They didn't need the validation. They knew how good they were. They knew their league was as professional as any. But for history's sake, this is significant."
— Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

IPOs meet reality TV

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Initial public offerings are getting the reality TV treatment, with a new show that will track five established companies on their path to the Nasdaq. And viewers will be able to buy-in.

Program guide: It's called "Going Public," and will stream via Entrepreneur.com. The host is Lauren Simmons, who was the youngest full-time equities trader on the NYSE, and the floor's second Black woman trader.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood accused of securities law violations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood is an unreliable trading platform that takes advantage of the poor, uses sophisticated gamification techniques to get them to spend money, and lies to them about their trades being free, according to a pair of lawsuits filed yesterday and today by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the state of Massachusetts.

Why it matters: Robinhood is the fastest-growing brokerage the world has ever seen, growing to an $11 billion valuation on the back of its ostensibly free trades and the gamification tools it uses to encourage its customers to do more of them.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Weekly jobless claims rise to 885,000 as Congress nears stimulus deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Initial weekly jobless claims rose to 885,000 last week, an increase of 23,000 and a higher total than the 800,000 claims economists had projected, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Why it matters: The jobless numbers are moving in the wrong direction heading into the holidays. Amid clear indicators that the economic recovery is slowing, Congress looks set to reach a deal on a targeted stimulus package as soon as today.

