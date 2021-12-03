Sign up for our daily briefing

MLB players troll league by removing Twitter profile photos

Twitter: @JeffPassan

When MLB locked out the players, free agency wasn't the only thing that ground to a halt.

What's happening: Without a CBA, the league can't legally use players' likenesses in any official capacity, meaning MLB.com has been scrubbed of all stories and images of active players.

  • Roster pages now feature faceless players, and the homepage is filled with arbitrary links.
  • Players are having fun with it, changing their Twitter profiles to the avatars they'll be represented by until this labor nightmare ends.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Dec 2, 2021 - Sports

MLB enters first work stoppage since '95 as deal expires

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (left) and Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark. Photo: Matt King/MLB via Getty Images

Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59pm ET Wednesday without a new deal in place.

Why it matters: With no CBA, the MLB is in a management lockout — the first work stoppage since a 1994-95 strike led to the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
Dec 2, 2021 - Sports

What to know about the MLB lockout

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Hope you enjoyed the recent flurry of free-agent activity, because it's likely the last non-lockout-related MLB news for a while.

Driving the news: The owners locked out the players after the collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight last night, leading to MLB's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
16 hours ago - Sports

NFL suspends Antonio Brown, 2 others for misrepresenting COVID vaccination status

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday suspended three players —Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards as well as former wide receiver John Franklin III — for violating COVID-related protocols.

Why it matters: The suspensions come after the NFL reviewed allegations that the players "misrepresented their vaccination status," and ultimately concluded that all three violated league protocols.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow