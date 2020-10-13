6 mins ago - Sports

MLB hosts its first fans of the season

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Globe Life Field hosted 10,700 fans for Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night, and will do the same for the rest of the series, as well as next week's World Series.

Why it matters: These are the first baseball games all year with fans that aren't made of cardboard, and the operation's success — or failure — will dictate MLB's 2021 attendance policy.

The state of play: The safety guidelines comprise a three-pronged approach to minimize the risk of exposure and spread.

  • Social distancing: Tickets are sold in pods of four, separated by six feet, and the 30,000 additional seats are roped off to ensure they stay empty.
  • Masks: Everyone over the age of two must wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking. Staff will issue warnings — three strikes and you're out.
  • Sanitization: Sinks are set up throughout the concourse to encourage frequent hand washing.
  • To further reduce close contact between fans and staff, bags are not allowed and temperature checks are not being performed.

What they're saying: "They brought it for sure, and it definitely got the adrenaline going, especially late in the game. It was intense," Atlanta's Austin Riley said of the fans after his ninth-inning HR sparked a rally.

The bottom line: Globe Life hosted 61 high school graduations this spring, gaining valuable experience about ushering guests through a stadium amid a pandemic. They'll learn even more this month, and so will MLB.

Maria Arias
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to speak to reporters outside Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday after they requested that he keep his face mask on.

Why it matters: Meadows has been working out of the White House, which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator defends Trump by claiming mask mandate would have failed

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), one of President Trump's most loyal Senate allies, told "Axios on HBO" it was a sign of "respect" from the president to not push for nationwide face mask adoption.

Why it matters: Face masks are a key part of controlling the spread of coronavirus, and many state and local officials clashed over implementing mask mandates.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad

Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, told CNN on Monday that the Trump campaign should stop airing an ad that uses comments he made without his permission and out of context.

Why it matters: Fauci describes himself as apolitical and says he has never endorsed a political candidate in five decades of public service. He later told The Daily Beast there's "not a chance" that he would resign if the Trump campaign continued to feature him, but added, "By doing this against my will, they are in effect harassing me."

