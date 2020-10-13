MLB hosts its first fans of the season

Globe Life Field hosted 10,700 fans for Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night, and will do the same for the rest of the series, as well as next week's World Series.

Why it matters: These are the first baseball games all year with fans that aren't made of cardboard, and the operation's success — or failure — will dictate MLB's 2021 attendance policy.

The state of play: The safety guidelines comprise a three-pronged approach to minimize the risk of exposure and spread.

Social distancing: Tickets are sold in pods of four, separated by six feet, and the 30,000 additional seats are roped off to ensure they stay empty.

Masks: Everyone over the age of two must wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking. Staff will issue warnings — three strikes and you're out.

Sanitization: Sinks are set up throughout the concourse to encourage frequent hand washing.

To further reduce close contact between fans and staff, bags are not allowed and temperature checks are not being performed.

What they're saying: "They brought it for sure, and it definitely got the adrenaline going, especially late in the game. It was intense," Atlanta's Austin Riley said of the fans after his ninth-inning HR sparked a rally.

The bottom line: Globe Life hosted 61 high school graduations this spring, gaining valuable experience about ushering guests through a stadium amid a pandemic. They'll learn even more this month, and so will MLB.