22 mins ago - Sports

MLB's double-bubble postseason

Texas' Globe Life Field, the home of the World Series this year. Photo: Cooper Neill/MLB via Getty Images

The MLB playoffs are less than two weeks away, and the league announced on Tuesday that the later rounds will be played at bubble sites.

The state of play: Eight teams are set per league, seeded as follows: division winners by record (1-3), division runners-up by record (4-6) and the two best remaining teams (7-8).

  • The first round will be best-of-three, with the higher seed hosting. Remaining rounds are their usual format but will be held at neutral sites.

How it works: Hoping to avoid the nightmare scenario of an outbreak during the playoffs, the four-city postseason bubble will include daily player testing and a limited number of family members, pending a supervised quarantine.

  • Transitional period: To limit external interactions, teams still mathematically alive in the playoff race will spend the season's final week in "transitional hotels" ahead of their potential first-round series.
  • The bubble: Once the field is narrowed to eight, Texas (Houston and Arlington) will host the National League, while California (San Diego and L.A.) will host the American League.
  • World Series: For the first time since 1944, the Fall Classic will be played at one site — Globe Life Field, the brand new home of the Rangers.

Between the lines: There will be no travel days in the first three rounds, which will change how managers use pitchers and favor teams with deeper staffs.

  • Aces who would normally pitch Games 1 and 5 in a five- or seven-game series on full rest must now either pitch on short rest or be saved for later.
  • The Nationals famously won last year's World Series in part by deploying their three best pitchers out of the bullpen between starts throughout October. That won't be an option this year.

Playoff picture: The AL's eight-team field is basically set, while the NL is more chaotic.

  • AL virtual locks: White Sox (100% odds), Rays (100%), Twins (100%), Athletics (100%), Yankees (99.9%), Indians (98.3%), Blue Jays (97.6%), Astros (97%).
  • NL virtual locks: Dodgers (100%), Padres (100%), Braves (100%), Cubs (100%).
  • NL still alive: Phillies (76.7%), Marlins (72.2%), Cardinals (69.8%), Giants (51.6%), Brewers (47.1%), Reds (45.4%), Rockies (19.9%), Mets (16.8%).
  • Better luck next year: Mariners (3.8%), Tigers (1.5%), Angels (1%), Orioles (0.7%), Nationals (0.5%), Royals (0.1%), Diamondbacks (0%), Pirates (0%).

The big picture: Commissioner Rob Manfred said the 16-team postseason is likely to remain beyond this season, adding that "an overwhelming majority" of owners had already endorsed the concept before the pandemic.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies are leaving jobs behind to cut costs

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses are positioning themselves for an increasingly competitive landscape by doing everything they can to ramp up productivity and cast off excess costs.

Why it matters: Much of that cost savings will likely come from cutting jobs and adding new ones more slowly, as companies look to invest in new technology and what Carlyle Group's head of global research Jason Thomas calls intangibles.

Fadel Allassan
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

House report says errors at Boeing and FAA led to 737 MAX crashes

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House Transportation Committee on Wednesday released a scathing report, highlighting "repeated and serious failures" by Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration that preceded two deadly 737 MAX jet crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The big picture: The 239-page report says the crashes, which killed 346 people, were the result of a "horrific culmination" of poor technical assumptions by Boeing’s engineers, a lack of transparency by Boeing’s management and insufficient oversight by the FAA.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - Health

Exclusive: First full at-home COVID-19 test

The Gauss/Cellex rapid at-home COVID-19 test. Credit: Gauss

Gauss, a computer vision startup, and Cellex, a biotech company that works on diagnostics, are announcing the first rapid COVID-19 test that can be fully performed by people at home without involving a laboratory.

Why it matters: Experts agree that the U.S. still needs far more widespread testing to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. An antigen test that could be performed and provide results rapidly at home could help reduce testing delays and allow people to quickly find out whether they need to isolate because of a COVID-19 infection.

